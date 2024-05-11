Is the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack worth it?

With the French league Team of the Season promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack in the Store for gamers to test their luck. This pack is worth 500,000 coins, or 2,000 FC points, and contains two guaranteed players from the latest batch of special cards. However, it is only worth buying with FC Points and not with coins.

This is the latest store pack to be added to the game during the Team of the Season event. Both the Premier League and Bundesliga TOTS promos saw multiple special packs being released, with the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack being the first big release of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event.

What does the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack contain?

The pack has some amazing contents (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to recently released special packs in the Ultimate Team store, the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack contains both guaranteed Team of the Season items as well as high-rated fodder. It provides 30 rare gold player items rated 84 or higher, with two guaranteed to be rated 89 or higher. In addition to this, it also offers two guaranteed Ligue 1 TOTS players. All items are untradeable and the pack can be opened twice.

These are the specific pack probabilities of obtaining various card types based on their rarity and rating in the world of Ultimate Team:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 100%

Team of the Season player: 100%

Team of the Season Plus player: 56%

With the latest batch of special items featuring boosted versions of superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha from PSG, as well as female fan-favorites like Selma Bacha and Sakina Karchaoui, it comes as no surprise that gamers find this pack appealing.

Is it worth buying the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack?

The pack probabilities are incredible (Image via EA Sports)

Store packs are usually not worth buying for those looking to spend coins, especially because the pack itself is untradeable and there is no chance of making those coins back. Even if the pack was tradeable, there would be little chance of making a profit on a pack that costs 500,000 coins.

However, the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Duo Guarantee pack is worth purchasing for those looking to spend money on microtransactions by buying FC Points, as this is one of the best packs to guarantee yourself a Ligue 1 TOTS player from the latest lineup.

