Is the EA FC 24 Premium Season Opener pack worth it?

EA Sports recently released the Premium Season Opener Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to commemorate the release of the Standard edition and the arrival of the Road to the Knockouts promo. This continues the developer's trend of adding expensive and enticing untradeable packs to Ultimate Team despite the game being in its initial stages.

This is just one of the many promo packs released on Friday evening with the arrival of the Road to the Knockouts event. While most of them are usual tradeable packs that will be available in the game throughout the year, the Premium Season Opener pack is new and offers a unique blend of players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Premium Season Opener pack is now available in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store

The Road to the Knockouts promo has introduced a host of overpowered and expensive players to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, and others. With so many exciting players up for grabs, fans are always looking to open as many packs as possible, making the Premium Season Opener Pack a really tempting proposition.

While it is not as expensive as the Elite Starter Pack released during the Nike Mad Ready event, it still costs a lot. Gamers are wondering whether it is worth spending their coins or FC points on such a pack this early in the game cycle.

What does the Premium Season Opener pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Premium Season Opener pack contains 30 Rare Gold players, with one guaranteed to be 85 OVR or higher. It also contains a Loan Base Hero player pick with an OVR of 87 or higher, as well as a Loan Icon rated 88 or higher. All these items are untradeable, and the loans are for 10 games.

Here are the detailed pack probabilities:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 88+ player: 38%

UCL Road to the Knockouts player: 4.1%

UWCL Road to the Knockouts player: 1.2%

UEL Road to the Knockouts player: 1.1%

UECL Road to the Knockouts player: 2.4%

Based on these stats, this is the best pack for gamers who are still on the hunt for their first RTTK player in EA FC 24. However, it also comes at a high price. It is worth 175,000 coins or 2000 FC points.

Since the Premium Season Opener pack is untradeable, it is certainly not worth purchasing with coins. This is because you can get some of the most overpowered gold items in the game with 175,000 coins.

However, for those willing to spend money on microtransactions or gamers who still have leftover FC points from their Ultimate Edition purchase, the Premium Season Opener pack is certainly worth taking a gamble on.