Is the EA FC 24 Road to the Knockouts Foundation pack worth it?

With the second week of the RTTK promo going live in EA FC 24, a brand new Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack has been added to the Ultimate Team store. While it is not the most expensive pack to be added recently, it offers some enticing rewards for a reasonable price, making gamers wonder whether it's worth purchasing or not.

EA Sports has done an incredible job of keeping the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store updated with a variety of promo packs for fans to spend their coins and FC Points on. RTTK is just the second promo of the full game cycle, and we have already witnessed a plethora of untradeable special packs being added to the game, including the latest Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack has been added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The second batch of RTTK players consists of big names like Ousmane Dembele, Luka Modric, and Robert Lewandowski, possibly even eclipsing the first roster released last week. This makes the latest Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack even more enticing, as it offers great odds of obtaining one of these elite-tier items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

However, fans must be extra careful when buying such packs, as they often come at an expensive cost. This pack costs around 85,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points, which is a significant sum at this stage of the game cycle.

What does the Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack contain?

The Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack contains 15 rare gold players rated 80 or higher, with one guaranteed to be rated 85 or higher. It also has a loan RTTK player pick between two players. All items are untradeable, and the loan is for 14 games.

These are the pack probabilities:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

100% Gold 82+ player: 100%

100% Gold 88+ player: 37%

37% UCL Road to the Knockout player: 6.7%

6.7% UWCL Road to the Knockouts player : 1.6%

: 1.6% UEL Road to the Knockouts player : 8.4%

: 8.4% UECL Road to the Knockouts player: 1.6%

These are some impressive odds when you consider the likelihood of obtaining players like RTTK Lewandowski, Modric, and Dembele from the latest special roster. However, the price of the pack is also indicative of how impressive the potential rewards are.

For gamers who do not want to indulge in microtransactions and don't have FC Points left over from their Ultimate Edition purchase of EA FC 24, the pack is certainly not worth spending 85,000 coins on. However, for those willing to spend money on Ultimate Team, the Road to the Knockouts Foundations pack is worth testing your luck on.