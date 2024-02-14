Is Enshrouded available on Steam Deck?

Enshrouded is a survival RPG that features an open-world map, powerful monsters, enemy tribes, skill trees, base building, and a unique set of abilities. It also features different weapons, including Swords and Staves, which can be crafted, upgraded, and used against enemies.

Steam Deck is a popular platform for base-building and survival role-playing games (RPGs). With Steam Deck's handheld system, you can easily upgrade your equipment and character in survival games without spending more time on larger gaming platforms like PCs and consoles. For that reason, many players might be wondering if this RPG is available on Steam Deck.

To that end, this article will discuss how to run Enshrouded on Steam Deck.

Can you play Enshrouded on Steam Deck?

You can play Enshrouded on Steam Deck, but the game is still not officially available. According to Steam, this newly launched title is yet to be verified as an application for the gaming handheld device.

You can check which games are available once Valve’s verification process starts. However, multiple games have not yet been verified and can be played on the device. The title is one of those games. It currently sits on Steam as unverified but can be played using third-party applications.

The game struggles to maintain frame rate, and you might face several glitches during combat and crafting. Besides, you may encounter a Game Creation Failure error message while joining a game server due to the instability. Therefore, you must change the default settings. Open the Settings option and choose Controls.

Here are the options you must select to have a smoothened gameplay:

Anti-Aliasing: FSR2

FSR2 Quality: Balance

Texture Resolution: Quality

Shadow Quality: Performance

Contact Shadows: Off

Indirect Lighting: Balance

Reflections: Black

Fog Quality: Performance

Volumetric Shadow Quality: Performance

SSAO: Performance

Distant Objects: Off

Voxel Detail Models: Off

Small Foliage: Performance

Tessellation: Off

Point Light Shadows: Off

Enshrouded system requirements for Steam Deck

This RPG title requires a minimum of six gigabytes of VRAM and 60 gigabytes (GB) of space to run on Steam Deck. The handheld device meets the minimum requirements and has the potential to run smoothly once you fix the settings and install third-party graphics enhancer software.

Survival games like Enshrouded available on Steam Deck

Several games under this category are available on Steam Deck. You can try them out if you are looking for a similar experience. Here are the alternatives available on Steam Deck:

The Forest

Valheim

ARK: Survival Evolved

No Man’s Sky

Project Zomboid

RimWorld

Outward

Among Trees

Subnautica

Terraria

Dying Light

Days Gone

State of Decay

Core Keeper

Death Stranding

Don’t Starve Together

