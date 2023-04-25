Is FIFA 23 Elite Encore Pack worth it?

The Elite Encore Pack has been released in FIFA 23 ahead of the upcoming TOTS promo in the game. The special launch guarantees multiple promo cards, including fan-favorite ones like Fantasy FUT and TOTY Honorable Mentions. However, the added benefits come at a steep price, creating a dilemma for players. EA Sports has routinely released special packs throughout the game’s life cycle.

These additions have allowed players to skip the standard options, which don’t always feature great rewards. The only downside to the special packs is their cost, with some being very expensive.

The Elite Encore Pack is the perfect example of an expensive option that offers excellent rewards. This makes it important for FIFA 23 players to analyze its worth before spending FUT coins.

Elite Encore Pack’s excellent offerings in FIFA 23 come at cost

The valuation of any FIFA 23 pack mainly depends on three major factors:

The cost of the pack

The items that are offered by the pack.

The odds of receiving each offered item in the pack

The Elite Encore Pack contains 27 rewards, including 25 Rare Gold Players. Three of them will be rated 87 or higher and will belong to one of the following promos:

TOTY Honorable Mentions

Future Stars

Road to the Final

Fantasy FUT

World Cup Heroes

World Cup Icons

Fantasy FUT Heroes

Players will also have one Prime Icon Loan Player Pick between three players and one TOTY Icon Loan Player Pick between three players. The loan duration is 15 games for both cards.

Here are the odds that will dictate the rewards obtained from the Elite Encore Pack:

Gold 75+ Player – 100%

Gold 82+ Player – 100%

Gold 90+ Player – 61%

Team of the Week Player – 29%

World Cup Heroes – 37%

World Cup Icons – 13%

TOTY Honorable Mentions – 19%

FUT Future Stars – 66%

UCL Road to the Final – 16%

UEL Road to the Final – 15%

UECL Road to the Final – 2.9%

Fantasy FUT – 66

Fantasy FUT Heroes – 4.6%

As mentioned earlier, the Elite Encore Pack is perfect for FIFA 23 players looking to add more promo cards. This includes almost all recent ones, excluding the FUT Birthday and Trophy Titans offerings. The odds are decent in some cases, and like Fantasy FUT, these are the most probable chances.

However, the pack costs 400,000 FUT coins, making it the second-most expensive option. With the TOTS promo coming up, players need to decide if it is worth spending such an amount.

Poll : 0 votes