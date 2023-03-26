Is the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Wishes Pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The FUT Birthday Wishes pack comes a day after the commencement of the eagerly-awaited promo in FIFA 23 and offers an interesting option to players. Unlike standard ones, this pack offers more rewards and boosts the chances of special items. EA Sports typically releases these to celebrate the commencement of promos.

There’s a limit on how many times someone can open the Birthday Wishes pack, making it an exclusive affair. While a greater number of rewards and better odds are attractive, there’s a cost involved. Special packs like the one mentioned here cost significantly more to buy. The smartest thing to do before opening the FUT Birthday Wishes pack is a cost-benefit analysis.

The FUT Birthday Wishes pack doesn’t justify its humongous cost for FIFA 23 players

The value of any pack in FIFA 23 essentially boils down to three major factors:

What items can players get from the pack?

What are the associated odds of each item available in the pack?

The cost of the pack.

By opening the FUT Birthday Wishes pack, players will get 127 items for their squads. 125 of those are Rare Gold Players, with three guaranteed to be 87 overall or higher. They will also get one FUT Birthday Icon Player and FUT Birthday Player Pick, both between two players. The loan items will last for a duration of 14 games.

Here are the chances of getting each item with the Birthday Wishes pack:

Gold 75+ Player – 100%

Gold 82+ Player – 100%

Gold 90+ Player – 41%

Team of the Week Player – 93%

FUT Birthday Player – 50%

FUT Birthday Icon Player – 3.9%

The FUT Birthday Wishes pack is the most expensive of the four special additions made to the Ultimate Team. At 500,000 FUT coins, it’s the costliest addition to the in-game store. The contents of the pack are pretty average despite the cost.

It has the best odds of all the available options as far as a FUT Birthday card is concerned; however, no special item is guaranteed from the pack despite its steep costs.

Moreover, all the rewards are untradeable, restricting the community from selling these items in the FUT market. These cards can either be used in first-team squads or can be used to complete different SBCs. Either way, there are much better ways to spend half a million coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team than opening this pack.

Poll : 0 votes