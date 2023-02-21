Is the FIFA 23 Pivot Pack worth it?

The Pivot Pack is one of two special content packs added to FIFA 23 in order to celebrate the ongoing Road to the Final promo. These packs differ from the more regular ones in terms of content, and some of them can even include guaranteed promo items. Naturally, they tend to be much more attractive to players.

However, there’s a big catch. The Pivot Pack is one of the most expensive packs to be added to the game, and it comes with many cards.

The first thing that FIFA 23 players should do before getting the pack is analyze its true worth. This can be done by checking the odds of each reward, as it gives players an idea about what kind of returns they will get from their investments. The analysis becomes even more important due to the 300,000 FUT coins the pack requires.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

FIFA 23 players will need to make significant investments to open the Pivot Pack in Ultimate Team

The value of any in-game pack depends on three major factors in FIFA 23:

The nature of all possible items that players receive as rewards.

The odds associated with each item, which determine what players can get.

The cost of the pack in terms of FUT coins/FIFA Points.

Players will get a mammoth 56 cards, which includes 55 Rare Gold items, from the Pivot Pack. Two out of them will have an overall of at least 86, and there could also be similar items from the final rewards.

In addition, the Pivot Pack guarantees a Prime Icon Player Pick on loan. The loan item will have a 20 match-duration but can be used an unlimited number of times in friendly modes.

Here are the odds of the total rewards available from the Pivot Pack:

Gold 75+ Rated Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Rated Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Rated Player - 15%

Team of the Week Player - 68%

UCL Road to the Final Player - 20%

UEL Road to the Final Player - 17%

UECL Road to the Final Player - 4%

As mentioned earlier, the RTTF Foundations Pack was also released with the ongoing promo in FIFA 23. However, the RTTF Foundations Pack costs less and has inferior rewards compared to this one.

The odds of the Pivot Pack getting a TOTW card are significantly high, and players are likely to find those items in the pack. Of course, getting an RTTF item is not guaranteed, but the chances are the highest in any recent in-game pack.

The same goes for the odds of the 90+ Gold Rated Player. While the odds are great on the one hand, it’s worth noting that 300,000 FUT coins is a lot. Many FIFA 23 players are unlikely to have such a massive amount in the first place, and all the rewards will be untradeable.

Final verdict

The Pivot Pack is worth the coins if someone has plenty to spend in the game and doesn’t mind taking a risk. It’s also worth it for those who play a lot of friendlies, as the guaranteed Prime Icon loan is a good return at this price.

FIFA 23 players with a shortage of coins should look elsewhere. While the odds of RTTF and TOTW items are high, they’re not guaranteed in a statistical sense. Players could end up spending a hefty amount of coins without getting a concrete return.

