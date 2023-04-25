Is the FIFA 23 Premium Encore Pack worth it?

The TOTS Warmup Series is truly underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with gamers preparing for Team of the Season, EA Sports has added new packs to the FUT Store. These packs are extremely tempting for those saving packs for the upcoming promo, as they can spend their in-game currency or real-life money to obtain fodder for SBCs.

The Premium Encore Pack is part of the latest batch of special packs added to the FUT Store. While no special items are available in packs at the moment, EA Sports have made these extremely appealing by including players from previous promos. The availability of guaranteed promo versions is enticing for gamers who want to take the risk and gamble their club assets.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Premium Encore Pack is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has provided gamers with a plethora of content during the TOTS Warmup Series, allowing them to unlock and save up multiple packs for the upcoming Team of the Season event. However, the disparity between the number of packs being opened and the number of SBCs being released has led to inflation in fodder prices in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

In such a scenario, the Premium Encore Pack allows gamers to obtain exciting promo cards as well as fodder for SBCs, making it a tempting proposition.

What does the Premium Encore Pack contain in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The pack contains 30 rare gold players, with two guaranteed players with a minimum OVR of 86 from the following promos: TOTY Honorable Mentions, Future Stars, Road to the Final, Fantasy FUT, World Cup Heroes, World Cup Icons, or Fantasy FUT Heroes. The pack also includes a TOTY Icon Loan Player Pick between three players.

These are the pack probabilities of obtaining the various special cards on offer:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 39%

Team of the Week player: 36%

World Cup Hero: 23%

World Cup Icon: 6.5%

TOTY Honorable Mentions: 9.7%

FUT Future Stars: 50%

UCL Road to the Final player: 14%

UEL Road to the Final player: 13%

UECL Road to the Final player: 5.1%

Fantasy FUT player: 52%

Fantasy FUT Heroes: 2.1%

The pack costs 300,000 FUT coins or 2000 FIFA Points, so gamers can purchase it with either in-game currency or by spending real-life money on FIFA 23 microtransactions. This is a very high price for a pack, despite the appealing content that it offers. It might be worthwhile for players who are willing to spend money on the game, but it is certainly not a good investment for those who want to make the most of their FUT coins in FIFA 23.

