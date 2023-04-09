Is the FIFA 23 Premium Pivot Pack worth it? (April 9)

The first week of the Trophy Titans promo is off to a great start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released a brand new Premium Pivot Pack in the FUT store to provide gamers with even more content. There are multiple exciting special cards available in packs at the moment, making this expensive option extremely enticing.

Trophy Titans is an event celebrating the illustrious careers of some of the most accomplished footballers in the history of the sport. The promo roster features boosted variants of both Icons and FUT Heroes, making the latest Premium Pivot Pack very appealing for gamers looking to elevate their squads by obtaining one of these coveted items.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Premium Pivot Pack is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store

EA Sports has done an incredible job of providing fans with a wide variety of special packs in the FUT Store over the course of FIFA 23's game cycle. These packs can be purchased using in-game currency or real-life money via microtransactions.

With the Trophy Titans promo in full swing, now is the perfect time to introduce the Premium Pivot Pack to offer fans the opportunity to get their hands on these legendary players.

What players are featured in the pack?

The pack contains 70 rare gold stars, with five guaranteed to be 86 OVR or higher. It also offers a Loan TOTY Icon player-pick between three footballers.

These are the pack probabilities of the latest special pack in FIFA 23:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 41%

Team of the Week player: 78%

Trophy Titans Icon: 43%

Trophy Titans Hero: 20%

The pack is one of the most expensive ones to be released so far in the game cycle, costing 400,000 FUT coins or 3,000 FIFA points to purchase. However, with odds like these, gamers will definitely be tempted to invest their hard-earned assets to try and obtain an elusive Trophy Titans Icon or Trophy Titans Hero.

Is the pack worth purchasing?

There are a plethora of special cards available in packs at the moment in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are there multiple Trophy Titans up for grabs, there is also a comprehensive roster of Team of the Week items. With so many overpowered and expensive versions readily available, the Premium Pivot Pack is definitely enticing.

However, the price point is rather steep. 400,000 FUT coins is a large amount, especially in the current state of the FUT transfer market. The pack is potentially worth it for fans willing to spend money on FIFA 23 and purchase FIFA points, but not for free-to-play users.

