Is Gangs of Sherwood on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Gangs of Sherwood is an intriguing spin on the timeless revolutionary story of Robin Hood. It is a third-person co-op PvE RPG in which you explore Sherwood Castle as Robin and his friends in order to steal from the wealthy and give it to the needy. The game will have a variety of objectives that you can do to earn rewards, as well as quite a few difficult opponents to defeat.

Gangs of Sherwood is set to launch today across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This article will provide insight into whether the game is playable on last-generation consoles.

Gangs of Sherwood is only on current-generation and PC

Those wishing to play this Robin Hood adventure on last-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be disappointed because it is not available on those platforms. At the moment, the game will only be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Therefore, you need a PC or a current-generation console in order to experience this captivating story of Robin Hood and his gang. You can play this cooperative game with your friends if you own any of the aforementioned platforms.

More information on the game

Gangs of Sherwood is set to arrive on current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and S, and PC today, November 30, 2023.

It is a third-person RPG with co-op multiplayer where you and your friends take the role of Robin Hood and four other heroes from his merry band in order to free England from the evil clutches of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Playable characters include:

Robin Hood - The famous archer and the protagonist of the tale.

Maid Marian - The Sheriff of Nottingham's daughter. She's assisting Robin in overthrowing her father's oppression.

Friar Tuck - One of Robin's companions and a monk.

Little John - The second-in-command of the band of merry men and Robin's closest ally.

Every character that is playable has a different style of combat and skills, ranging from ranged to melee to sluggish yet powerful strikes. This gives players an abundance of fighting methods to select from and defeat the different enemies in the game.

The gameplay loop will be similar to that of games like Destiny 2 or the Warhammer: Vermintide series. Along with three other players, you will be dropped into a linear area with a set of objectives to advance the story and the particular mission while eliminating swarms of foes.

Gangs of Sherwood is set in an alternate England in which the Sheriff of Nottingham has discovered and used a strange item known as the Philosopher's Stone to gather a vast army equipped with futuristic weaponry and vehicles. To put an end to his tyranny, Robin and his gang take up arms and stand alongside the people of Sherwood.

