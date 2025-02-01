Is the Geniuses' Greetings Light Cone worth getting in Honkai Star Rail?

Geniuses’ Greetings is one of the upcoming Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail. It can be acquired from the version 3.0 Phase Two Light Cone banners that are scheduled to go live with Aglaea’s limited-time banner. As players must roll in the gacha banner to obtain this piece of gear, they might wonder if pulling for this Light Cone is worth it.
Yes, players can pull for Geniuses’ Greetings. However, they should only do so if they have (or plan to acquire) a character that has good synergy with the Light Cone. This article explains why this is the case.
Unique effect of Geniuses’ Greetings and is it worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is the unique effect that Geniuses’ Greetings can grant to the Remembrance character wearing it in Honkai Star Rail:
Unique effect: (Congratulations): Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%. After the wearer uses their Ultimate, additionally increases the wearer and their memosprite’s Basic ATK DMG dealt by 20% for 3 turns.
After taking a look at Geniuses’ Greetings’ effect and what it can do, you should roll or get this 4-star Light Cone only if you are thinking of getting a Remembrance character or already have one in your collection. If this is not the case, we recommend skipping this Light Cone and saving your Stellar Jades for one of the upcoming characters — Mydei and Tribbie.
Since both Remembrance Trailblazer and Aglaea can potentially use this 4-star gear, you can get this LC for them.
Moreover, if you are planning to get Aglaea after the second phase of version 3.0 starts, you can roll for Geniuses’ Greetings. Besides that, you can also get it for RTB (Remembrance Trailblazer) if your RMC build is incomplete. That said, with there being much better alternatives for Remembrance TB, you don’t need to pull for this LC just for this free-to-play character.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail Hypogeum Enigma event guide: How to get free 4-star character selector
For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check the following section out:
- Honkai: Star Rail: 3.0 Light Cones: 5-star signature LCs and 4-stars
- Best characters to get in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, ranked
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banner schedule and character release dates
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 to feature 8 character banners
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 second half banners revealed
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 expected release window
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.