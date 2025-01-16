Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

Geniuses’ Greetings is a new Remembrance Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail that will become available with the second phase of version 3.0’s debut. As per the official announcement, this 4-star gear will be featured in all LC Warp banners during phase two. When it becomes available, you can acquire it by rolling in the respective banner. Since Geniuses’ Greetings is in a new Light Cone, some will be curious about its stats, unique effects, and more.

We will cover everything you need to know about Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail.

Stats and Unique Effect of Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail

After you level up Geniuses’ Greeting in Honkai Star Rail, it will grant the following stats to its wearer:

HP: 952

952 ATK: 476

476 DEF: 330

Besides these stats, this 4-star Light Cone will also bestow the following unique effect when equipped by a Remembrance character:

Congratulations: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%. After the wearer uses their Ultimate, additionally increases the wearer and their memosprite’s Basic ATK DMG dealt by 20% for 3 turns.

Also read: Remembrance Trailblazer build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

All Ascension materials of Geniuses’ Greetings and how to get them

Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)

You must farm the following materials to fully level up Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail:

Credit: 3,08,000

3,08,000 Flower of Alaya: x12

x12 Seedling of Manas: x9

x9 Bija of Consciousness: x3

x3 Glory-Aspersed Torso: x12

x12 Courage-Torn Chest: x15

x15 Fear-Stomped Flesh: x15

You must eliminate the brand-new enemies on Amphoreus from the “Titankin” faction to obtain and farm Courage-Torn Chest and its other varieties. Since you’ll need a little bit of every rarity, farming them won’t be that hard or troublesome, as there are a significant amount of these enemies scattered across the new areas.

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via HoYoverse)

Moving over to Seedling of Manas and its different rarities, you can farm it from a single source, which is the newly released Bud of Remembrance - Crimson Calyx. Additionally, you can obtain Bija of Consciousness and Seedling of Manas from the Embers Exchange shop. Keep in mind that the items in this part of the shop reset monthly.

