  • Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

By Argha Halder
Modified Jan 16, 2025 12:03 GMT
Geniuses' Greetings, 4-star Remembrance Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)
Geniuses’ Greetings, 4-star Remembrance Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Geniuses’ Greetings is a new Remembrance Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail that will become available with the second phase of version 3.0’s debut. As per the official announcement, this 4-star gear will be featured in all LC Warp banners during phase two. When it becomes available, you can acquire it by rolling in the respective banner. Since Geniuses’ Greetings is in a new Light Cone, some will be curious about its stats, unique effects, and more.

We will cover everything you need to know about Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail.

Stats and Unique Effect of Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail

After you level up Geniuses’ Greeting in Honkai Star Rail, it will grant the following stats to its wearer:

  • HP: 952
  • ATK: 476
  • DEF: 330

Besides these stats, this 4-star Light Cone will also bestow the following unique effect when equipped by a Remembrance character:

Congratulations: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%. After the wearer uses their Ultimate, additionally increases the wearer and their memosprite’s Basic ATK DMG dealt by 20% for 3 turns.

All Ascension materials of Geniuses’ Greetings and how to get them

Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)
Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)

You must farm the following materials to fully level up Geniuses’ Greetings in Honkai Star Rail:

  • Credit: 3,08,000
  • Flower of Alaya: x12
  • Seedling of Manas: x9
  • Bija of Consciousness: x3
  • Glory-Aspersed Torso: x12
  • Courage-Torn Chest: x15
  • Fear-Stomped Flesh: x15

You must eliminate the brand-new enemies on Amphoreus from the “Titankin” faction to obtain and farm Courage-Torn Chest and its other varieties. Since you’ll need a little bit of every rarity, farming them won’t be that hard or troublesome, as there are a significant amount of these enemies scattered across the new areas.

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via HoYoverse)
Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via HoYoverse)

Moving over to Seedling of Manas and its different rarities, you can farm it from a single source, which is the newly released Bud of Remembrance - Crimson Calyx. Additionally, you can obtain Bija of Consciousness and Seedling of Manas from the Embers Exchange shop. Keep in mind that the items in this part of the shop reset monthly.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
हिन्दी