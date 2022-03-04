Is Genshin Impact 2.5 Phase-2 Weapons banner worth wishing on?

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will soon bring in a new weapon banner that will feature Engulfing Lightning and Everlasting Moonglow. While the former is the signature Polearm for Raiden Shogun, the latter is the signature Catalyst for Kokomi.

Wishing on weapon banners may not a good experience for F2P players or low-spenders. Instead of standard pity mechanics, there is an Epitomized Path that guarantees the desired five-star weapon if players do not get it twice.

This article will help players in deciding if they should wish on the weapon banner during the second phase Genshin Impact version 2.5.

How good are Engulfing Lightning and Everlasting Moonglow in Genshin Impact?

Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning at Lv. 90 and Refinement Rank 1, grants 608 Base ATK and and 55.1% Energy Recharge.

The passive increase ATK by 28%, 35%, 42%, 49%, and 56% of the Energy Recharge over 100%. A maximum of 80%, 90%, 100%, 110%, and 120% ATK boost can be gained this way. Also, after using an Elemental Burst, the weilder's ER is increased by 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%, and 50% for 12 seconds.

It is evident that the Engulfing Lightning is absolutely broken when used with Raiden Shogun. It increases the Energy Recharge, Electro DMG (because Raiden's Electro DMG scales off her ER), and ATK.

Another Genshin Impact character who can make the most out of the Engulfing Lightning is Xiangling. Just like Raiden, the main source of her damage is the Elemental Burst and she requires a lot of ER to spam it.

Moreover, the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set that increases Energy Recharge should be used on characters that have the Engulfing Lightning.

The issue with this five-star Polearm is its uniqueness. Apart from Xiangling and Raiden Shogun, DPS polearm users like Xiao, Hu Tao, and Zhongli won't be able to use it properly.

Moreover, alternatives like The Catch and Favonius Lance can be used with Raiden Shogun and Xiangling instead of Engulfing Lightning. To say the least, it isn't the most versatile five-star Polearm.

Everlasting Moonglow

At Refinement Rank 1 and Lv. 90, the Everlasting Moonglow offers 608 Base ATK and 49.6% HP.

The passive increases the Healing Bonus by 10%, 12.5%, 15%, 17.5%, and 20%. Also, the Attack DMG is increased by 1%, 1.5%, 2%, 2.5%, and 3% of the weilder's max HP. After using the Elemental Burst, every normal attack hit regenerates 0.6 energy for 12 seconds.

To be fair, Everlasting Moonglow is the worst five-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact. Except for Kokomi, no other Catalyst user deals damage from their Normal Attacks owing to which its useless on them.

Also, the HP sub-stat isn't great on any DPS character. Barbara can use it, but if HP is a player's priority, then can simply use the three-star Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.

Long story short, the weapons banner in the second half of Genshin Impact version 2.5 isn't worth it unless players are really desperate to buff their Kokomi and Raiden Shogun.

Other F2P and gacha weapons that are easier to get also work fine with these characters, and the upcoming five-star weapons do not seem to be worth thousands of Primogems.

It's important to note that Engulfing Lightning is still a decent weapon to own, but the Everlasting Moonglow and the Epitomized Path mechanics affect the overall viability of the banner.

