Is there any Genshin Impact character present in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail has been gaining prominence as the latest entry in the HoYoverse’s menagerie of live service gacha titles. Like its predecessor, Genshin Impact, the new title boasts multiple anime-style playable characters associated with the storyline. Coupled with a world brimming with numerous interactable NPCs, fans receive an immersive experience while roving around the cities to complete some errands.

With plenty of existing characters in the game, players will likely wonder if any individual from Genshin Impact has infiltrated the universe of Honkai Star Rail. Moreover, the developers have implanted numerous Easter eggs and hidden references from the former title, which begs a closer look at the possible crossover.

Did HoYoverse add any Genshin Impact characters to Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing the Imaginary Tree from Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

As of this writing, players have not encountered any Genshin Impact characters in Honkai Start Rail, even though HoYoverse has confirmed the existence of multiverses within their titles. The developers have created their own Honkai universe where both stories take place simultaneously without overlapping.

Moreover, their universe is considered an Imaginary Tree, where each leaf represents a particular world. Likewise, the bubble universe of Honkai Star Rail is just another leaf, and the same applies to Genshin Impact. In fact, the physical manifestation of the tree exists in Honkai Impact 3rd, which emerged from "an endless Sea of unfathomable depths and boundaries."

It is possible for a character to travel from one world to another, given that Welt Yang has been confirmed to have traversed across the multiverse to become a seasoned member of the Astral Express crew. As the former sovereign of Anti-Entropy in Honkai Impact 3rd, he protected the world from annihilation and intends to do the same in his current universe.

On the contrary, players have only reported about the few Genshin Easter eggs witnessed in the Star Rail universe, listed below.

The default Wind Glider is displayed at the Gallery of Shadows on Herta Space Station.

One of Paimon’s iconic dialogues can be heard near the subway in the Administrative District.

Belobog’s Goethe Grand Hotel symbolizes the Goth Grand Hotel in Mondstadt.

One of Natasha’s patients, Timmy, is keen to study birds similar to Timmie from Mondstadt.

The Hexanexus puzzle has a similar design to Zhongli’s meteor.

HoYoverse will likely introduce Genshin Impact’s character in Honkai Star Rail, as the developers are renowned for their crossover events. Considering the popularity of both titles, it will certainly send the community into a frenzy.

