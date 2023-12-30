Is Genshin Impact worth playing in 2024?

Genshin Impact is an immensely popular open-world RPG that has seen tremendous success since its initial launch in 2020. Developed by HoYoverse, the game is free to play on several platforms, including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation, Android, iOS, and GeForce Now. Offering a vast map to explore with more to come in the next update, beginners and returning players alike must wonder if Genshin Impact is worth playing in 2024.

In the past year, the title has undergone some major changes, adding several new characters, weapons, artifact sets, and regions. The developers have introduced numerous QoL changes as well, further refining the gameplay experience.

For those who are on the fence, this article will discuss a few reasons why it may be worth playing Genshin Impact in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.

Is it a good time to start playing Genshin Impact as a beginner or a returning player?

Genshin Impact is currently undergoing the Fontaine arc of its narrative. It has introduced some exciting mechanics, like underwater diving, that are sure to appeal to returning players and the new ones. The game will also offer many free rewards in its upcoming update that may influence the player's decision.

Without further ado, let's take a look at why it's worth starting Genshin Impact in 2024.

1) New regions

Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

In the past year, the title introduced an array of new regions, each boasting a unique environment. From vast expanses of deserts to underwater caverns, players who enjoy extensive exploration can experience all kinds of environments in the existing five nations of Teyvat. Moreover, leaks have indicated that the Liyue region, which has been present since v1.0, will also get a map expansion in Chenyu Vale when the upcoming 4.4 update arrives.

Players will also be delighted to learn that the region of Natlan, which will be the sixth nation in the Protagonist's journey, is also expected to be released later in 2024.

2) New archon quests

Fontaine Archon Quest artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best things about Genshin Impact is its gripping storyline wherein the Traveler journeys through the continent of Teyvat searching for their lost sibling. While the early chapters of Archon Quest may deal with some pacing issues, the new Fontaine arc has been widely acclaimed.

The lore behind the Hydro Archon and the introduction of elemental dragons to the narrative will intrigue and leave an impression on the players.

3) Lantern Rite Festival 2024

New characters coming in Lantern Rite (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.4 update is scheduled for a release on January 31, 2024. It will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival and will provide players with a lot of rewards, including Primogems, a free 4-star character, a free 4-star skin selector, and more.

Given that these are very lucrative in-game items, this may be the perfect opportunity to begin or resume your journey in the RPG on a higher note.

4) New and versatile characters

New HP scaling character, Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Older players may recall the initial character pool that the title offered. Most of the early-game units scaled off their attack and followed a similar build path. However, HoYoverse has upped the scales a lot in the past year.

As of version 4.3, the game offers 75 different characters, and many of the new additions scale off either Elemental Mastery or HP. During the Sumeru arc and Fontaine arc, the developers have released some unique characters that tread away from the traditional builds, which should continue in the 2024 updates.

5) QoL changes

As is the case with any successful long-running title, Genshin Impact has improved its gameplay experience in the past years. From introducing the latest artifact auto-lock feature to tweaking the icons for the underground Teleport Waypoints, the developers have promptly acted upon the issues faced by the player base, making it a game worth the commitment.

