Is grinding in Helldivers 2 necessary to unlock all weapons and armor sets?

Arrowhead Game Studios' newest shooter has a plethora of weapons and armor, prompting people to ask whether grinding in Helldivers 2 necessary? While the common notion is that better guns and armor sets in a title require you to grind, the same is somewhat untrue when we talk about Helldivers 2. Don't get us wrong; you still need to grind to a certain degree.

However, it isn't as much as in most titles that require you to grind to the maximum level for all weapons. Moreover, Helldiver 2's level cap isn't too high either; let's look closer.

How much grinding in Helldivers 2 is needed to unlock all weapons and armor?

Helldivers 2, the grind for Democracy (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nib95_)

The maximum level you can go to in Helldivers 2 is Level 50. However, all the weapons, armor, and different Stratagems in the game will be available by the time you reach level 20. There are several ways to quickly level up in the title, so getting to 20 won't be much of a challenge.

Moreover, you can get your hands on some strong weapons during the early hours of the game. If you're careful with your Warbonds, being well-stocked during the early game is fairly simple. Let's take a look at the best weapons to unlock early.

Helldivers 2: Best weapons to unlock first

It is easy to get strong weapons during the early hours of Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nib95_)

Since there isn't a lot of emphasis on grinding in Helldivers 2, you can pick up some amazing weapons without much work. Here is our choice of weapons for the best weapons to unlock first:

Primary Weapon: SG-225 Breaker

SG-225 Breaker Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

Unlocking the SG-225 Breaker requires minimal grinding in Helldivers 2. You can get this on the fourth page of the free battle pass by spending 95 Warbonds. The P-19 Redeemer is even cheaper, and you can buy it on the second page for 13 Warbonds. Finally, the G-16 Impact requires a low amount of grinding in Helldivers 2 since it costs just 20 Warbonds.

While all early game Stratagems are helpful in their own right, there are a few that shine brighter than the others. The Anti-Material Rifle, Supply Pack, Machine Gun Sentry, and Eagle Airstrike are all excellent choices. These can be bought at low cost and will serve you well on your quest to protect Super Earth.

You are now equipped with everything you need to know about grinding in Helldivers 2.

Check out our other articles covering this title:

Helldivers 2 build guide for beginners || How to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2