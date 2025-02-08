Is Helldivers 2 down on PS5? Latest PSN server outage status

Helldivers 2 is currently down on PlayStation 5, and players are unable to log in. This is because the PSN (PlayStation Network) servers are facing a global outage across several regions in the world. Helldivers 2 and other games that require online services are unplayable, which has led to the biggest server outage in PlayStation's history since 2011.
This article looks at the latest PSN server outage and why Helldivers 2 is down on PS5.
Helldivers 2 is down on PS5, PSN server outage explained
Helldivers 2 is down on PS5, and players are having issues accessing online services on PC and PS5. There have been reports of gamers getting log-in errors and multiplayer connection errors. This is likely the result of the PSN server outage that occurred on February 7, 2024, as early as 5:30 pm ET.
The PlayStation Network status portal suggested that players will have difficulty logging in to Helldivers 2 on PS5. Online services like Account management, gaming, and social services are compromised because of the outage. However, some players might still get online matches in the game as the developers and PSN are trying to fix the server outage.
According to the DownDetector, a renowned network monitoring portal, Helldivers 2 is down on PS5, and there has been an increased number of outage reports over the past 24 hours. Sony has acknowledged the issue, but there is no official news as to when the PSN servers will be back.
Players should update their PS5 systems and check for available updates to ensure that there are no client-side issues. Interested gamers can visit the PlayStation Network page to verify the server status. Those attempting to get Helldivers 2 on PS5 might reconsider, as there will be issues acquiring games from the PS5 store.
Note: This article will be updated when PlayStation Network services are back online.
