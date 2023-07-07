Controversial Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" may be facing serious charges that could result in him being imprisoned in Thailand for up to five years. For context, on June 28, Paul and some of his friends encountered legal trouble when the streamer performed a "lap dance" in a bodystocking inside a hotel in Bangkok.

Naturally, the hotel manager promptly confiscated their passports and even called the authorities due to the disturbance they were causing. Following that, Paul revealed that he and some group members had to spend a night in police custody and were released only after paying a bail of $12K. He later posted an apology video (June 30) on Twitter, stating:

"I'm being held in Thailand for the actions that I've done a few nights ago at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. I wanted to make this video to apologize to [The Manager of the aggrieved hotel] and the Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok for the actions I have done."

He added

"I just didn't understand the severity of what I've done, I was lap dancing on my girlfriend and I'm sorry for that."

Could Ice Poseidon face further charges in Thailand?

Despite the bail, Ice Poseidon could potentially face serious charges that could result in serving jail time. The controversial streamer took to his Discord to provide more details about the case.

He mentioned that he is currently prohibited from leaving Bangkok as he is scheduled to appear before a judge in August later this year to prove that they are still in the country. The actual trial could take as long as January 2024 to take place. He said this:

Ice Poseidon reveals potential court dates (Image via Discord)

He also stated that he had to hire a lawyer whose fee amounted to approximately 300,000 Thai baht, equivalent to $8.5K.

When questioned about the charges, he clarified that the lap dance, which led to his expulsion from the hotel and subsequent arrest, was not the primary offense. The trouble arose from the fact that he live-streamed the act, which resulted in him being charged with "distribution of obscene content."

He mentioned that he could face up to five years of imprisonment in Thailand or be fined up to 100K Thai baht for his actions. Korean streamer Hyub "Hyubsama" and Indian content creator Deepak Lal were also involved in similar charges, as they actively participated in the live stream.

He also added that Kimberlee, his girlfriend, came under scrutiny as the police claimed that her dress was too revealing and was considered too explicit for the public.

Ice Poseidon has not provided any further updates on his Discord or Twitter accounts. It is expected that other developments in the case will emerge soon.

