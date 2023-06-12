Is the Incessant Rain banner worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

The recent Honkai Star Rail update rolled out with Silver Wolf as the limited 5-star character, along with Incessant Rain, her signature Light Cone. As one of the meta-Quantum support units, she has grown to be a sought-after choice, likely to be summoned by both frugal and F2P players. Naturally, those able to secure her must be wondering whether her Light Cone is worth their precious Stellar Jades.

Honkai Star Rail currently has over 23 characters, and many more are lined up to be released in future updates. Trailblazers can synergize them into a team setup to clear the toughest content in the game, provided they build them with the required gear. Accordingly, players must equip them with the required Light Cone, and the signature pick often boosts their damage by a massive amount.

Nevertheless, sniping out a 5-star Light Cone from the limited banner is an expensive investment, and the Incessant Rain is no exception.

Is the Incessant Rain banner worth the Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail?

Similar to the pity system in the character banner, Honkai Star Rail’s Light Cone Warp guarantees a 5-star drop at every 80 wishes. Additionally, players get an extra 75% chance for the gold drop to be the featured gear. Unless they are lucky, an extra 80 wishes will be required to guarantee the rate-up Light Cone. It adds up to 25,600 Stellar Jades, which is a lot of resources to farm for F2P players.

However, heavy spenders can simply exchange the Jades for some real cash and acquire the Incessant Rain from the current banner. The Light Cone will increase Silver Wolf’s Affect Hit Rate by 24%, allowing her to apply debuffs more consistently. It will also increase her CRIT Rate by 12% when attacking a target affected by three or more debuffs.

Image showing the Incessant Rain Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Clocking at a high base ATK, the Incessant Rain also applies a bonus effect that triggers when the wearer uses a Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate. It promptly implants Aether Code on a random enemy, increasing their DMG received by 12%. It is true that Trailblazers summoning the Light Cone will be able to push their Silver Wolf’s potential into overdrive.

On the contrary, low-spenders and F2P players should avoid wishing on the Incessant Rain banner and focus on collecting more characters to strengthen their accounts. Since Honkai Star Rail is still in its early phase, acquiring multiple units from each of the elements will be more beneficial during combat than buffing a 5-star character with their signature equipment.

The Incessant Rain banner in Honkai Star Rail also features three 4-star Light Cones, which are listed along with their respective Paths:

Memories of Passive (The Harmony)

(The Harmony) Make the World Clamor (The Erudition)

(The Erudition) Subscribe for More! (The Hunt)

Each of the specified 4-star items offers a decent passive that can be used by numerous characters. However, they are not worth spending the Stellar Jades on since players can acquire them from the standard gacha at any given time. They can also purchase alternate Light Cones from the Forgotten Halls’ NPC in exchange for 200x Lucent Afterglow.

That said, wishing on a Light Cone banner is a matter of personal preference and falls under the discretion of a Trailblazer.

