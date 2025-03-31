Is Inzoi available on iPad and Macbook?

When it comes to playing Inzoi on iPad and Macbook, the solutions aren't cut and dried. The life-simulation title has finally begun its early access phase. However, it is only limited to PC gamers. While console versions are currently being planned, players might be wondering if they can play the game on Apple devices like iPads and Macbooks.

Unfortunately, the game does not have native support for iPad or Macbook, but there are ways to play on the former.

Inzoi currently does not have native support for iPad and Macbook

The game will, unfortunately, not support iPads and Macbooks (Image via Krafton)

Inzoi is a graphically intensive game. Its realistic art style mixed with high fidelity makes it difficult for devs to optimize the game for all platforms. As of this writing, the game's early access is only natively available for PC platforms. While the studio is planning for console releases, ports for iPad and Macbook are difficult considering these don't work on the same architecture as Windows PCs.

However, there are alternatives through which you can play the game on Macbooks at the very least.

Players can use the GeForce NOW to enjoy the game on Macbooks

The GeForce NOW website (Image via Nvidia)

Cloud gaming is a service that allows players to enjoy selected games via streaming. Essentially, the game will be rendered on one of the server farms at the Nvidia facility, which will then be wirelessly streamed to players. This eliminates the need for expensive hardware on the players' side. However, they might encounter lag when playing the game. A major requirement for smooth operation here is having a fast and strong internet connection. Another caveat is that modding is unavailable on cloud gaming.

Nvidia has confirmed that the game is playable on the GeForce NOW service. However, players must buy Inzoi on Steam first to stream it from Nvidia's servers. Furthermore, if they want a smooth experience, they must pay a price to get one of the two ad-free tiers that support shorter queue times and better quality.

All the GeForce NOW subscription tiers and their factors (Image via Nvidia)

Thus, players must spend some cash to get the best game-streaming experience on a Macbook (while users can try emulating Windows on their Macbooks, it's effectiveness is doubtful).

However, things aren't the same for iPad users. While GeForce NOW does support Apple tablets using Safari as a medium, the browser can only support Controller as an input method. However, as of this writing, there is no gamepad support for the Krafton life simulator, leaving iPad users with no option to play the game currently. But things might change after the devs add in controller support for their title.

This was all about Inzoi and its connection to iPad and Macbook support.

