Is Kirara worth it in Genshin Impact? Build, team roles, and pull value

Kirara will be making her grand debut as a playable character at the start of Genshin Impact 3.7. Some players might pull her once the update goes live on May 24, 2023. Those curious about her build and team roles might be wondering if she's worth it in the end. For those who don't know, this new character is a 4-star Dendro Sword user who can create shields, has a unique mobility option, and can scale some extra damage off her HP stat via her Passive.

Ultimately, Kirara will be a solid character that is unlikely to be a top meta pick compared to other 4-stars like Bennett, Xiangling, and Xingqiu. Her most obvious 5-star for comparison would be Baizhu since he also has a shield. She has a much better shield than Baizhu, but not much else.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Kirara can be a good shielder in Genshin Impact

If you pulled this catgirl and want to know if she's worth building, here are some reasons that might persuade you to build her:

Great Dendro shield: Travelers don't have many options for Dendro shields right now. Kirara can create one with her Elemental Skill, her Passive, and her second Constellation.

Decent Dendro application: If you have her at C4 or higher, then her C1 and C4 help give her extra ways to deal Dendro DMG.

Unique Elemental Skill mobility: Players who want to explore the overworld can hold her Elemental Skill to move quickly. Unlike Sayu, Yelan, and other speedy characters, Kirara's Urgent Neko Parcel allows her to climb objects, too.

As it stands in Genshin Impact 3.7, Kirara's unique set of attributes makes her a solid unit to build. Her team role is ultimately to help support the team with a good shield, Dendro application, and even an All Elemental DMG buff if she's C6.

Best build

Some of the best sets to use on Kirara in Genshin Impact 3.7 and beyond include:

4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith: She can easily set up shields for the 4-piece effect and enjoys the HP bonus.

4-piece Deepwood Memories: Great for Dendro characters, particularly if you don't have somebody else on the team using it.

4-piece Gilded Dreams: Could be useful on certain DPS-oriented builds, especially if the user can easily trigger Elemental Reactions. Ideally, you want a great DPS Sword if you go with this option.

Genshin Impact players would typically want HP, Energy Rechange, and Elemental Mastery substats. Attack and the CRIT stats could be fun in certain gimmicky damage builds, like those that would use Gilded Dreams.

As far as weapons are concerned, Kirara's best Swords in Genshin Impact are:

Key of Khaj-Nisut: The best HP-based Sword to maximize her shields and damage output.

Primordial Jade Cutter: It can also buff HP, but nowhere near as much as Key of Khaj-Nisut.

Sacrificial Sword: Useful if you plan on spamming her Elemental Skill a lot. Also F2P-friendly.

Genshin Impact players might not have too much depth regarding ideal builds on this character, but there are enough different ways to make her effective as a good shielder.

