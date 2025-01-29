Is Marvel Rivals Discord down (January 29, 2025)?

The Marvel Rivals Discord server is currently down. This is affecting the entire community right now, as everyone is facing connectivity issues. The team is apparently aware of the issue and working on a fix as soon as possible, although this isn't officially confirmed. Regardless, as of now, the game's Discord server is unavailable and players will have to wait until an official fix is delivered.

This article will provide a brief overview of the issue.

What is the current status of the Marvel Rivals Discord server?

As of January 29, 2025, the Marvel Rivals Discord server appears to be down. This is affecting the entire community, as they are unable to access the game’s Discord server, resulting in their inability to interact with other players or participate in contests. Moreover, new players who are trying to join the server for the first time are also unable to do so.

The server appears to have been down for quite some time now, but apparently, the developers are aware of the issue and are working on a fix as we speak. However, the developers have not acknowledged the issue yet nor have they issued any official statement regarding the same.

Having said that, considering this to be a large-scale issue affecting the entire community, a fix can be expected sometime soon, alongside an official statement addressing the problems.

This covers everything there is to know about the current status of the Marvel Rivals Discord server. However, if you still face connectivity issues even after a fix has been administered, it is recommended that you contact NetEase Games’ support for further assistance.

