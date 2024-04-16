Is Mereoleona worth getting in Black Clover Mobile?

The Black Clover M's official X page recently teased the community about Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile with a post on April 15, 2024. While the community is excited, many are skeptical about pulling this Green Defender from the Crimson Lion Squad. To make this crucial decision, you must first understand the champion's skills.

This article will analyze the skills and other aspects to determine whether you should go for this new unit in Black Clover Mobile.

Is Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile worth pulling for?

While the teaser for the Vermillion sister arrived on April 15, 2024, the community has been expecting her launch in Black Clover Mobile since the arrival of Season 6 on the global server. Thus, after the teaser release, many expect April 18, 2024, to be the champion's release date.

Here is a complete skill analysis of the champion to determine whether you should pull for Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile.

Skill 1: Calidos Iron Fist

She can deal 100% ATK and MATK damage when using this skill at Level 5.

If an enemy takes Continuous Damage, this skill applies Taunt for two turns on them.

Skill 2: Calidos Brachium, Barrage

The Vermillion sister's second skill in Black Clover M (Image via Prydwen.gg)

She can deal up to 80% ATK and MATK damage while using this skill at Level 5.

Mereoleona attacks a designated enemy after applying Barrier Removal when using this skill.

Using this skill she can also apply Mana Skin to allies for two turns when using her designated Skill Page.

Special Skill: Calidos Brachium

She can deal up to 180% ATK and MATK damage using this skill at Level 5.

It grants her an extra Turn for killing the enemy with this skill.

For all instances wherein an enemy suffers from Burn Damage, this unit will attack after granting a 65% Increased DMG Death Buff.

It also attacks after applying Barrier Removal on an enemy.

Combined Attack

Mereoleona's combined attack in Black Clover M is impressive (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile can deal 89% ATK and MATK damage at Level 5.

Her combo also inflicts Burn damage on an enemy for two turns.

Passive

At LR+2 Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile will inflict Taunt on the enemy with the Highest All ATK for one turn.

With her passive at max Dupes (LR+5) the unit will inflict Burn damage on all enemies for two turns after taking damage as well.

Unique Passive

The unit will also grant Mana Skin once she has 8SP(s).

Skill Page: Undefeated Girl

If Mana Skin is present on her, there is a 55/100% chance of her attacking after granting a 50/70% Increased DMG Dealt buff.

Conclusively, even though Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile is a defensive unit, she can deal immense damage to her enemies. Her designated Skill Page enhances her second skill.

Since she applies Mana Skin on all allies, barring the ones that already have Mana Skin due to a passive, and her Skill Page increases her chances of attacking after granting a 50/70% Increased DMG Dealt Buff, it becomes a deadly combination for opponents.

Besides, once you get to the max Dupes (LR+5) for her, Ultimate becomes even more powerful as she inflicts Burn on all enemies at LR+5, and her Ultimate attacks enemies suffering from Burn damage with a 65% Increased DMG Dealt buff.

Considering these factors, it's safe to conclude that Mereoleona in Black Clover Mobile will be one of the most overpowered units, and players should pull for both the unit and her designated Skill Page for the best results.

