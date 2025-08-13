Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Fans have been abuzz about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, excited to experience the series' iconic stealth action again, only with modern technology powering the game. KONAMI's remake seems to be more of a visual and gameplay overhaul than just an upgrade, and with all the excitement, one common question remains: will PS4 and Xbox One players get it?

Ad

No, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is not coming to PS4 or Xbox One. KONAMI will release the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam), with a launch date set for August 28, 2025.

Why is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater not coming to PS4 and Xbox One? Possible reasons explored

Taking down an enemy (Image via KONAMI)

KONAMI isn’t just giving Snake Eater a visual freshening-up. It’s going to be a complete rebuild in Unreal Engine 5. This is the first Metal Gear title since the Kojima Productions era that isn’t using the Fox Engine, which is significant, since UE5 has superior rendering, lighting, and physics that are tuned specifically for present generation hardware.

Ad

Trending

Older consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One would struggle to handle the density of jungle foliage, the detail of character models, and advanced 3D audio processing around which the remake is built.

Also read: Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming to PS5?

What’s coming with the new version

The remake stays true to the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but adds a new layer of immersion thanks to the use of modern tech. During PlayStation’s State of Play, KONAMI dropped a fresh trailer that reintroduced the Cobra Unit and confirmed the return of SNAKE VS MONKEY, a fan-favourite mini-game making its way to the PlayStation and Steam versions.

Ad

For PS5 Pro users, there are extra performance perks on the table. The game supports smoother frame rates even in Quality Mode, and with PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), the lush jungle settings are rendered with razor-sharp clarity.

Read more: 5 things we want to see improved in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater from the 2004 original

Editions, bonuses, and early access

The game will be available in two versions: Standard and Digital Deluxe. Both include the White Tuxedo uniform as a pre-order bonus, while the Digital Deluxe Edition adds the Sneaking DLC Pack with multiple costumes, masks, and cosmetic gear. Deluxe Edition buyers also get 48 hours of early access before launch.

Ad

That's all on the possibility of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming to PS4 and Xbox One. For more articles on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

You can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.