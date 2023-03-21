Is the New Year Review Foundations Pack worth it in FIFA 23?

Despite not featuring a comprehensive promo roster, the FUT Ballers event has provided gamers with plenty of special packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These promo packs contain players from previous promos, allowing fans to spend their FUT assets to try and obtain some of the most coveted items in the game.

With FUT Birthday being next in line after the FUT Ballers event, gamers are more excited than ever for the arrival of the historic promo. EA Sports have already revealed that the upcoming event will consist of a dedicated Swaps system, where fans can grind for tokens and redeem them in exchange for exciting, untradable rewards.

The recently released New Year Review Foundations Pack focuses on FUT Birthday Swaps as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The New Year Review Foundations Pack is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports have kept the playerbase entertained and engaged with a host of promos so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The FUT Ballers event lacks a promo roster of its own and is exclusively focused on objectives and SBCs. Hence, the developers have released several special packs containing players from previous events.

The New Year Review Foundations Pack is the latest such pack to be added to the game but is rather unique due to the nature of its contents. Not only does it offer special cards, but it also contains a coveted FUT Birthday Swaps token.

What does the New Year Review Foundations Pack contain?

The pack contains five rare gold players, with one guaranteed to be from Winter Wildcards, FUT Centurions, TOTY Honorable Mentions, or Future Stars. The sixth card in the pack is the all-important FUT Birthday Swap token that gamers will be eager to get their hands on.

These are the pack probabilities for the various card types up for grabs:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 84+ player: 100%

Team of the Week player: 6.1%

Winter Wildcards player: 32%

FUT Centurions player: 31%

TOTY Honorable Mentions player: 3.1%

Future Stars player: 31%

The pack costs 90,000 FUT coins or 500 FIFA Points to purchase in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players the option of spending in-game currency or indulging in microtransactions.

Is it worth purchasing the pack?

This is one of the cheapest special packs to be released during the FUT Ballers promo in FIFA 23, primarily due to the fact that it offers only one guaranteed special card.

The odds of obtaining an overpowered and expensive item from this pack are rather slim, but with the FUT Birthday Swaps token on offer, gamers will definitely find it extremely appealing.

EA Sports have announced that there will be a total of 30 tokens up for grabs during the course of the event in FIFA 23, and fans will be eager to unlock as many of these as possible.

