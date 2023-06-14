Is Ninja leaving Twitch? Fortnite star hints at his future on the Amazon-owned platform

Yesterday (June 13), Tyler "Ninja," the famous Fortnite star and Twitch streamer, made a prominent announcement on Twitter. When asked about his plans after his contract with Twitch expires, he hinted that he might part ways with the platform. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, and the streamer could potentially renew his contract, this news has undoubtedly caught the community off guard.

Recently, Tyler expressed his frustration with Twitch, particularly regarding their new policies. He stated that these policies had prevented him from streaming on other platforms simultaneously while live on Twitch.

However, he revealed that he is bound to stream on Twitch since he previously penned a deal with them. Nonetheless, he said the following regarding his future away from Twitch:

"We will see."

What is going on between Ninja and Twitch?

As mentioned, the relationship between Ninja and Twitch has recently become more complicated. There have been several issues and challenges that have arisen between them, creating a less straightforward dynamic.

On June 7, the streamer disclosed that he could potentially face a ban if he engaged in multi-streaming while simultaneously streaming on Twitch. He stated:

"They are basically forcing my hand. I'm not partnered on Twitch, I don't make money there... So, they then put a rule in that says I can't simulcast!"

He added:

"What am I gonna choose? Am I gonna choose to stream to YouTube, TikTok, Kick, and other platforms or am I just gonna only stream to Twitch and make no money? Like, it's a no-brainer!"

(Timestamp: 00:45:15)

The streamer has been actively live streaming on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and, most recently, Kick. However, he will still need to stream on Twitch occasionally, even though he is not a Twitch partner anymore. He revealed this yesterday:

Ninja @Ninja For the record I have a couple of streams scheduled on Twitch, due to a contract I signed previous to the new TOS. Those streams will continue to go live until the contract ends and the State Farm show ends.

Ninja will remain on Twitch for the time being. However, what the future holds for him is open to speculation. He may continue to simulcast (He will live stream on multiple platforms simultaneously).

What did the fans say?

The possibility of Ninja parting ways with Twitch stirred a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

AlRamosPro @AlRamosPro @Ninja Love that Ninja is speaking out about this.

Nicholas Irvine @_NicholasIrvine @Ninja Seems like a great time to come to Twitter 😏

Nurf @MyNameIsNurf @Ninja I mean, could you + some other creators/investors realistically just... buy Twitch? I get that seems insane but if Amazon has no interest in growing it properly then why not just try to take it over. Would be better than trying to start something else from scratch?

Not Bams Clip Mistress @BigBrainMadie @Ninja I think it's better honestly twitch has just been dropping since said incident and for creators like ninja and true and tinthetatman there's no need to stream on a platform that has been screwing it's content creators.

Dragon 🅧🐲💎👐🏴‍☠️ @realTomDragon @Ninja If only there was a platform that gave power to the creators

Twitch has received negative feedback from the community in recent times. Earlier in June, they announced a new policy that generated significant backlash. This policy aimed to restrict the use of ads in streams.

For example, streamers were prohibited from promoting sponsors that take up more than 3% of the screen space. Naturally, it was perceived to be an "anti-streamer" one.

In response to the widespread backlash, Twitch quickly apologized and retracted its plans to implement the policy regarding using ads in streams.

