Is Oleksandr Zinchenko a professional gamer? Everything about Arsenal star's Counter-Strike 2 pro career

The esports community was left surprised after Oleksandr Zinchenko made an unusual cameo. For context, the Arsenal footballer joined a competitive match of Counter-Strike 2 for the team Passion UA (also founded by Zinchenko), stepping in for another player named Eduard "zeRRoFiX" Petrovskyi, who was unable to participate due to network issues.

Those unfamiliar with Zinchenko, the 26-year-old footballer plays for Arsenal Football Club in the Premier League (who are presently top of the table) as well as his national side Ukraine. Before moving to the red side of London, he played for Manchester City (2016-2022).

Oleksandr Zinchenko steps in as pro player for his CS2 team

Oleksandr Zinchenko has already accumulated an impressive collection of trophies, securing multiple league titles during his time with Manchester City. Now, as a key player for Arsenal, he finds himself contributing to the success of the team that currently leads the Premier League table.

Zinchenko is frequently praised for his remarkable versatility, showcasing his adaptability by playing in various positions throughout his career. This versatility was on full display when he willingly took on the role of a substitute for a Counter-Strike 2 player on the Passion UA team.

What adds an intriguing layer to this is that Zinchenko's foray into the esports world occurred just a day after he participated in a Premier League thriller against Luton Town F.C.

This dual commitment underscores not only his dedication to his football team but also his sportsmanship and willingness to engage in diverse activities within a short timeframe.

How did he perform?

Oleksandr Zinchenko's gameplay featured some standout moments, including securing kills for his team. The organization itself was impressed, going so far as to share a clip of his performance, acknowledging and celebrating his contribution to the match:

Despite PassionUA.gg facing a challenging 13-3 defeat on the second map, Inferno, they showcased resilience and determination. The team, with Zinchenko still on the server, managed to bounce back and secure victory on the decisive third map, Anubis.

This isn't the first instance of Oleksandr Zinchenko venturing into the competitive gaming scene. The Arsenal defender previously engaged in a best-of-three gaming event in 2022, demonstrating his commitment and solidarity with the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The trend of footballers venturing into the streaming scene has gained significant momentum in recent years. A prime example is Neymar Jr., the Brazilian forward, who has amassed an impressive following of over 2.4 million on Twitch.

However, taking the lead as the most followed footballer on Twitch is Sergio Aguero. After retiring from professional football, Aguero has transitioned into full-time streaming, showcasing a growing intersection between sports and the streaming community.