The prehistoric role-playing MMO from developers Alderon Games, Path of Titans, has players take on the role of a dinosaur as they engage in various quests. The title is designed as an MMORPG, with over 30 different dinosaurs to choose from and customize. While the main game is centered around the core multiplayer experience, players can engage in a rather stripped-down single-player mode.

Read on to learn more about the single-player game mode and its various quirks.

Path of Titans features a basic single-player mode in addition to PvP modes

While the game is built entirely upon the PvP format, players can opt for the dedicated single-player mode, accessible via the main menu. This mode allows them to experiment freely and gain a deeper understanding of the mechanics before heading into the PvP section.

However, eager players should remember that Path of Titans was built from the ground up with PvP in mind, and as such, the single-player experience is rather limited. As of writing, the campaign is basically a huge sandbox with no major AI elements. Players can freely roam the map and admire their collected skins, but none of the other dinosaurs have any AI programmed into them - making the world feel empty.

As such, playing the game in its intended multiplayer PvP format is highly recommended.

What are the platforms Path of Titans is available on?

The game was released worldwide across major platforms, including the PC and console. The currently supported platforms include:

Microsoft Windows (PC)

MacOS (PC)

Linux (PC)

PlayStation 4 (console)

PlayStation 5 (console)

Xbox One (console)

Xbox Series X/S (console)

Nintendo Switch (console)

Android (mobile)

iOS (mobile)

Path of Titans arrived worldwide on April 19, 2019, for iOS devices and on September 9, 2020, for Android. The game received PC and console ports on July 27, 2022, as part of its closed beta test. Full crossplay and cross-platform support are enabled out of the box with no major restrictions.

What can players do in the PvP mode of Path of Titans?

PvP in action (Image via YouTube/Ehno's Archive)

Across both single-player and multiplayer PvP modes, the game offers primarily a role-playing experience where players can take control of their favorite Mesozoic creatures and wreak havoc.

While the single-player mode is rather limited, the PvP mode allows interaction with up to 200 players and complex AI-controlled animals. One can partake in quests, events and even form guilds as they customize their dinosaur skills to build the ultimate predator.

Additionally, the developers have confirmed official modding support, which will most definitely allow for some unique creations - including skins and maps. Further confirmation arrived regarding various updates featuring newer creatures, skins, and maps throughout 2023.

