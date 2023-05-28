5 best free games like GTA San Andreas for android in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas is arguably the most popular game in the franchise. Fans revere its storyline, life-like characters, and gameplay features that were ahead of time. Taking inspiration from Rockstar Games' 2004 release, many other developers tried their luck at replicating the same magic. However, there are only a few that came close.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is even available on Android devices today. Unfortunately, it is not free of cost. Hence, those who do not wish to pay can look for similar alternatives. In that regard, here are the five best free games like GTA San Andreas for Android in 2023.

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime and 4 more free games like GTA San Andreas for Android in 2023

1) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime is another entry into the popular Gangstar franchise developed by Gameloft SE. It has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and receives regular updates. Gangstar Vegas offers all the features that players get within the Grand Theft Auto series and is visually impressive.

Players can either explore the in-game world or complete several engaging missions. Moreover, its map is based on the real-life city of Las Vegas, which is also the inspiration behind the map of Las Venturas in GTA San Andreas.

2) Battle Dogs: Mafia War Games

Battle Dogs: Mafia War Games is an open-world action-adventure game. Its map is relatively big and is based on Beverly Hills, which is one of the inspirations for the map of Los Santos in GTA San Andreas. Hence, users will get a familiar feeling while playing this game.

In terms of its gameplay features, players can customize their character, use varying weapons and drive numerous vehicles like tanks, cars, and helicopters as part of its interesting storyline. Battle Dogs: Mafia War Games has been developed by Rooster Games, and despite being a free Android title, it does not compromise on its visual effects.

3) Last Outlaws

Last Outlaws is quite different from most games like GTA on Android. While it might not be as expansive, it offers gameplay elements like detailed character customization and many missions. Players can form their own crews, expand control over the city and even take part in gang wars.

Furthermore, they can buy various in-game properties, much like in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Last Outlaws has been developed by SEAL.GAMES, and has more than one million downloads on the Google Play Store. Since it is free, users might have to sit through advertisements; however, that is a minor downside.

4) Grand City Thug Crime Games

Grand City Thug Crime Games is one of the best GTA-like games available on Android. As of this writing, it has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and received its latest update on May 25, 2023. While its graphics might look old and shabby, the gameplay features compensate for it.

Players get access to a big open-world map based on some districts of Los Santos that they can explore at their leisure. Additionally, they can complete many timed quests and pose unique challenges, like the missions in GTA San Andreas.

5) One State RP - Life Simulator

One State RP - Life Simulator is an action-adventure game developed by Chillbase. It has amassed over one million downloads on the Google Play Store and allows users to explore the in-game world via various vehicles. Players can complete jobs and establish trade to progress further.

One State RP - Life Simulator is visually impressive and even features an online mode. As stated in its description on the Google Play Store, its multiplayer lobbies can host up to 500 players.

Poll : 0 votes