With Red Dead Redemption arriving on Nintendo Switch, many are feeling curious about this decade-old game. Some may even question it receiving a modern re-release. However, the game has a unique appeal that still charms players in 2023, having played a huge role in making Wild West entries popular among the masses.

Considering RDR2 includes the map and some characters from its predecessor, some may deem the latter unworthy of their attention. To dispel these doubts, let's discover why Red Dead Redemption is still a worthy game in 2023.

Red Dead Redemption serves a delicious cocktail of layered characters, beautiful landscapes, and simple gameplay

Story

RDR sets the stage for a legendary game in the future (Image via Rockstar)

Though Red Dead Redemption 2 beats its predecessor in most departments, the first game is unequivocally better at presenting a grittier, heart-wrenching story of John Marston. The creators tell a convincing tale of an ex-con who struggles to keep his young family safe as his past life has caught up to him.

We find two different representations of John in the series. Invariably, the focus is on Arthur in the second game, a prequel to the first Red Dead Redemption game. As a result, John's writing is bland, failing to raise any curiosity about the character. However, his character is much more layered and compelling in the first game.

He is mature, calculative, and full of sarcasm, a quality which was immensely missed in Red Dead Redemption 2. The narrative lulls players in with its twists and evocative motifs. It drew plenty of attention to the relationship between John and Dutch Van der Linde.

Simple gameplay

Simple gun-play makes RDR immensely enjoyable (Image via Rockstar)

Red Dead Redemption is one of the earliest Rockstar games to popularize multiplayer. Players can choose from various game modes and compete with each other. All the rewards and benefits can be earned by leveling up, and it provides a fair platform for everyone. No player can get an undue advantage through microtransactions.

RDR2 is an improvement over its sequel and emphasizes detail and realism, ensuring a more complex affair. But certain players like the simplistic approach of RDR1. Arcade-like, fast-paced gun shooting in the game will attract those who prefer simplicity over countless features.

Undead Nightmare

The Undead Nightmare expansion adds bonus fun in RDR (Image via Rockstar)

The Undead Nightmare expansion adds mythical creatures to this Openworld title. After a highly infectious disease outbreak, zombified villagers attack John's family. The thrill of escaping hordes of zombies, taming mythical beasts, and encountering the legendary bigfoot can only be enjoyed in RDR1.

The Undead Nightmare expansion became an instant hit among fans. In fact, a plethora of players are demanding an Undead Nightmare 2 for RDR2. Sadly, there is no such expansion for the prequel, and the fun of purging zombies can only be experienced in Red Dead Redemption.

Graphics

The beauty of sunset in RDR still enthralls players in 2023 (Image via Rockstar)

Red Dead Redemption is stunning for a decade-old game. Though it lacks the glory of modern-day graphics, its pastoral splendor is quite pleasing to the eye. The beauty of sunset must have a special mention as it has fascinated players for years. Overall, the game looks crisp and runs smoothly to this day.

Nostalgia

RDR was one of the first games to picturise Wild West culture perfectly (Image via Rockstar)

Thanks to the rapidly evolving technological landscape, games have also advanced drastically. The art of storytelling, game mechanics, details, and many more have changed. However, while new entries create waves, the old ones have retained their charm. In that regard, RDR holds a special place in revolutionizing open-world games.

Nostalgia is an alluring factor, so those intending to reminisce upon their past playthroughs cannot miss Red Dead Redemption.

While RDR 2 is superior in character development, graphics, game mechanics, details, and more, the indelible impact of its predecessor continues to lure players in. This game laid the foundation of a historic franchise.

