Is Redfall a single-player game or only co-op?

Redfall is the latest immersive sim by Arkane Studios, the developers behind Dishonored and Deathloop. The game looks like many of their other first-person releases, but, seems to have a heavy focus on four-player co-op gameplay.

Arkane is best known for its single-player experiences, a rarity in the modern gaming ecosystem. The four-player shooter was once an oversaturated genre, thanks to Left 4 Dead and Borderlands.

Many fans of Arkane's unique brand may see their latest game gravitating towards a more common format as a betrayal. Luckily, those fans won't be disappointed with Arkane's new direction.

Does Redfall have single-player content?

Those who prefer to game solo should have no fear, Redfall is carefully tuned to be played single-player. Arkane has taken a unique approach to the format, but they have ensured fans that hunting down vampires will still be fun on their own.

The game doesn't have separate single-player and co-op gameplay modes to choose from. Instead, the same experience can be navigated by up to four players without issue and with great experience.

A ton of work has gone into ensuring that solo players get an experience on par with Arkane's other games. The levels are more open-ended and combat is more direct, but decision-making gameplay is still key.

The difficulty is supposedly tuned to better fit whichever number of players enters the arena. Solo players should have no trouble getting by on their own. Groups will be different but still face heavy challenges.

In flagrant defiance of comparisons to Left 4 Dead, the game is designed to feel great for solo players. The game will likely support a different approach for those who play solo.

Developers and those who've tested the game compare playing solo to games like Deathloop. Stealth is not as prominent in this game as it was in Dishonored, but it still has the essential experience of scouting and planning.

Co-op and Single-player in Redfall

One of the most interesting aspects of Redfall's gameplay trailer is how it uses co-op gameplay. The game doesn't look like Arkane ripping off co-op shooters, it looks like they're letting multiple main characters fight together.

Arkane's previous games are marked by immersive first-person gameplay, a wide array of powers, and multiple approaches to problem-solving. These elements seem extremely prominent in their newest entry as well, but with the clever innovation of a co-op twist.

Each character in the cast features unique supernatural powers, and the trailer shows off their interactions. While there are special effects that can be used in collaboration, powers are still available in single-player.

Solo players can get the classic gameplay experience by scouting ahead and plotting their approach. Cooperative players can work together with varied weapons and powers for new effects.

Redfall represents a new step forward for Arkane Studios' immersive sim format and groundbreaking gameplay innovation. Fans of the developers, co-op shooters, immersive sims, and vampires, in general, are sure to love this upcoming game.

