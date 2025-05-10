Is Revenge of the Savage Planet available on Xbox Game Pass?

Revenge of the Savage Planet came out globally on May 08, 2025. The game is available for all current-generation consoles, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. While the game is priced at $35.99 for the Standard Edition and $44.99 for the Cosmic Hoarder Edition, many gamers are wondering if its available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Ad

Well, fortunately, the game can be played for free via the Xbox Game Pass. For those who are not familiar, Game Pass is a paid catalog subscription offered by Microsoft, where you need to subscribe to the service by paying a certain amount. This lets you play a long list of video games for free and even provides launch day access for specific titles.

Revenge of the Savage Planet has been available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its launch.

Ad

Trending

Not all editions of Revenge of the Savage Planet will be featured on the Game Pass

Only one edition of the game is playable via Game Pass (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

As mentioned above, the game is available in two different editions — Standard and Cosmic Hoarder Edition. The Xbox Game Pass only gives you access to the Standard Edition of the game. If you want to play the Cosmic Hoarder Edition, you will need to buy it separately. Mentioned below are the contents offered in this edition for your reference:

Ad

Base game

Trash Panda Suit cosmetic

HR Enforcer Suit cosmetic

Artbook & soundtrack

Three-day early access

Bonus quest & rewards

As the Xbox Game Pass features four different tiers, including Core, PC, Standard, and Ultimate, it is worth pointing out that the game is available only for those who own either an Ultimate tier subscription or for those who have the Game Pass PC membership.

Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them

Ad

Check out our other gaming guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.