Is Revenge of the Savage Planet available on Xbox Game Pass?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 10, 2025 15:29 GMT
Revenge of the Savage Planet features a co-op mode as well (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Revenge of the Savage Planet features a co-op mode (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

Revenge of the Savage Planet came out globally on May 08, 2025. The game is available for all current-generation consoles, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. While the game is priced at $35.99 for the Standard Edition and $44.99 for the Cosmic Hoarder Edition, many gamers are wondering if its available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Well, fortunately, the game can be played for free via the Xbox Game Pass. For those who are not familiar, Game Pass is a paid catalog subscription offered by Microsoft, where you need to subscribe to the service by paying a certain amount. This lets you play a long list of video games for free and even provides launch day access for specific titles.

Revenge of the Savage Planet has been available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its launch.

Not all editions of Revenge of the Savage Planet will be featured on the Game Pass

Only one edition of the game is playable via Game Pass (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Only one edition of the game is playable via Game Pass (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

As mentioned above, the game is available in two different editions — Standard and Cosmic Hoarder Edition. The Xbox Game Pass only gives you access to the Standard Edition of the game. If you want to play the Cosmic Hoarder Edition, you will need to buy it separately. Mentioned below are the contents offered in this edition for your reference:

  • Base game
  • Trash Panda Suit cosmetic
  • HR Enforcer Suit cosmetic
  • Artbook & soundtrack
  • Three-day early access
  • Bonus quest & rewards

As the Xbox Game Pass features four different tiers, including Core, PC, Standard, and Ultimate, it is worth pointing out that the game is available only for those who own either an Ultimate tier subscription or for those who have the Game Pass PC membership.

Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them

