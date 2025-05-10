Is Revenge of the Savage Planet available on Xbox Game Pass?

Revenge of the Savage Planet came out globally on May 08, 2025. The game is available for all current-generation consoles, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. While the game is priced at $35.99 for the Standard Edition and $44.99 for the Cosmic Hoarder Edition, many gamers are wondering if its available on the Xbox Game Pass.
Well, fortunately, the game can be played for free via the Xbox Game Pass. For those who are not familiar, Game Pass is a paid catalog subscription offered by Microsoft, where you need to subscribe to the service by paying a certain amount. This lets you play a long list of video games for free and even provides launch day access for specific titles.
Revenge of the Savage Planet has been available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its launch.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Not all editions of Revenge of the Savage Planet will be featured on the Game Pass
As mentioned above, the game is available in two different editions — Standard and Cosmic Hoarder Edition. The Xbox Game Pass only gives you access to the Standard Edition of the game. If you want to play the Cosmic Hoarder Edition, you will need to buy it separately. Mentioned below are the contents offered in this edition for your reference:
- Base game
- Trash Panda Suit cosmetic
- HR Enforcer Suit cosmetic
- Artbook & soundtrack
- Three-day early access
- Bonus quest & rewards
As the Xbox Game Pass features four different tiers, including Core, PC, Standard, and Ultimate, it is worth pointing out that the game is available only for those who own either an Ultimate tier subscription or for those who have the Game Pass PC membership.
Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them
Check out our other gaming guides here:
- "Only costing £45/$50 is wild": Mafia The Old Country's affordable pricing stands out amid Nintendo Switch 2 game price surge
- Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch paved the way for Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 Port, reveals CD Projekt Red employee
- Krafton's Anuj Sahani and Sojourn Past developer Pekrukhrietuo reveals "the key to making a good game" (Exclusive)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.