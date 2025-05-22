Is RoadCraft available on Nintendo Switch?

If you're a fan of simulation games and love the idea of operating heavy machinery to rebuild disaster-struck areas, Roadcraft should be on your radar. With its realistic construction gameplay and co-op features, many are wondering if they can play it on the go with the Nintendo Switch.
Roadcraft is not available on the Nintendo Switch at the moment. Neither Saber Interactive nor Focus Entertainment has announced plans for its release on the platform.
About RoadCraft
It is a large-scale construction simulation game where you take charge of a company responsible for restoring areas destroyed by natural disasters. From clearing debris to rebuilding roads and fixing damaged infrastructure, you use a variety of realistic vehicles and equipment to complete each mission.
The game supports both solo and cooperative multiplayer modes, making it enjoyable for lone players and teams alike.
As for its current availability, the game is only on PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It also supports controller input and can run on the Steam Deck, although there might be some performance issues due to limited optimization on the device.
Roadcraft is an engaging construction simulator with solid co-op mechanics, but it is not currently available on Nintendo Switch. You’ll need a current-gen console or a PC to play it for now. Still, given its popularity and wide console support, a Switch release in the future isn’t off the table. Keep an eye out for updates from the developers.
