Is there a romance option in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is bringing back romance options to the franchise. The game features dual protagonists: Naoe and Yasuke. These two characters not only have very distinct playstyles but also separate romance options. Naoe, has two options, one same-sex and one hetero partner, while Yasuke only has one.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the romance option in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

What are the romance options in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Official gameplay promo (Image via Ubisoft)

Gennojo (Naoe)

Naoe’s first romance option in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is lovable rogue Gennojo.

Their relationship starts with a fight in the Missing Missive quest, where Naoe is sent to deal with him. However, their dynamic quickly shifts in Lost Honor. If you respond affirmatively to his advances, you will unlock his romance questline, beginning with Sake and Swords.

Throughout their interactions, Naoe learns more about Gennojo’s troubled past and his reliance on alcohol to cope. The relationship builds up to Stolen Hearts, where he demonstrates his skills in a way that impresses Naoe. Naoe helps Gennojo face his inner demons before he ultimately joins the League.

Katsuhime (Naoe)

The second romance option for Naoe is Katsuhime, a shinobi.

Your first encounter with her will happen in Showdown in Sakamoto, where Katsuhime wastes no time in gauging Naoe’s interest in dangerous women. Following the defeat of The Naginata, Katsuhime expresses interest in joining the League.

The romance deepens in Letter From Katsuhime. You can improve your bond with her by visiting her mentor’s grave.

The climax of this romance occurs on the beaches of Wakasa in The Jounin Pillow Book, where they fully commit to each other. Katsuhime is considered Naoe’s canonical romance.

Lady Oichi (Yasuke)

Official gameplay promo (Image via Ubisoft)

For Yasuke, the only romance option is Lady Oichi, the sister of Oda Nobunaga. Their relationship begins in a flashback mission, An Education, where she takes an interest in Yasuke’s training. The chemistry between them is reinforced in A Talk With a Lady.

Later in A Prayer For Omi, Lady Oichi and Yasuke share a contemplative moment at the Shirahige Shrine, where she asks him a question about how he would spend his final night before a battle. Choosing the romantic response progresses the romance path.

The two characters' paths cross again in The Wheel Unmasked, revealing Lady Oichi’s involvement with a major antagonist. Regardless of the choices made, their romance continues, culminating in The Wheel Turns, where they share a wholesome moment on a secluded island filled with cats. The next morning, Yasuke awakens surrounded by them.

The romance options in Assassin’s Creed Shadows add some depth to character interactions. However, while these arcs provide additional context for characters, they do not significantly impact the overarching narrative.

It should also be noted that most of the dialogue options lead to predetermined outcomes. Canon Mode, which automatically selects dialogue choices, reinforces this lack of meaningful player agency.

Thus, while the romance options offer a glimpse into the personalities of Naoe and Yasuke’s potential partners, they ultimately do not change the broader course of the story in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

