Is the Seamstress Selections Pass worth buying in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

Seamstress Selections is the limited-time bundled pass introduced along with the Choncc Dome event in Set 9: Runeterra Reforged of Teamfight Tactics, and it can be purchased from the in-game item shop. The bundle contains the Soul Fighter Event Pass, two Boom animations, and a Chibi.

Choncc Dome Event was one of the most awaited additions to Teamfight Tactics. It is the first event of Set 9: Runeterra Reforged, which introduces a new game mode called Soul Brawl in which players can enjoy a knockout tournament-themed experience as well as earn and purchase a variety of cosmetics for a limited time.

While the bundle costs significantly more than the Soul Fighter Event Pass, this article will determine whether the Seamstress Selections Pass is worth buying in Teamfight Tactics.

Seamstress Selections Pass is the most expensive pass in Teamfight Tactics

The Seamstress Selections Pass consists of the Soul Fighter Event Pass, Chibi Gwen 1-Star, and Snip Snip! Boom animation. The last item included in the package is Needlework, which is exclusive to the limited-time premium pass.

You can purchase the aforementioned bundle for 3975 RP from the in-game store, which will instantly activate the Premium Tier of the limited-time Battle Pass and allow you to use the cosmetics in the next Teamfight Tactics match you play.

Is the Seamstress Selections Pass worth it?

Seamstress Selections Pass, Chibi Gwen bundle, Souls Fighter Pass compared (Image via Riot Games)

The Seamstress Selections Pass costs 3975 VP which is equivalent to $34.56. Those purchasing RP for the first time will require to purchase the 4025 RP bundle for $34.99 to be able to afford the pass.

On the other hand, if you opt to purchase the items individually, the Soul Fighter Event Pass will cost you 575 RP, which is $4.99. Chibi Gwen Tactician and Snip Snip! Boom animation will cost 1900 RP together, which is approximately $16.55. The 2525 RP bundle, which costs $21.99, will give you access to most of the items.

Conclusion

The Seamstress Selections Pass is not worth purchasing considering its price. You can purchase three out of four items in the bundle for $22, which makes the exclusive Needlework Boom animation worth more than $12. The premier Boom animation is not worth the cost since you receive three Boom animations from the Battle Pass and one bundled with Chibi Gwen Tactician.

Thus, you will likely be better off saving RP and money unless you really want to own an exclusive cosmetic in Teamfight Tactics.