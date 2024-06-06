Is Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance coming to Nintendo Switch?

Scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024, Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance has made its fans question whether this release of an enhanced version Shin Megami Tensei 5 is coming to Nintendo Switch. This is because the original version, released on November 11, 2021, came out on platforms that included but weren't limited to PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and so on.

This Shin Megami series is based upon Aya Nishitani's science fiction novel series, which is dubbed "Digital Devil Story." The name of the series, however, comes from the subtitle of the first book in this series. The majority of Megami Tensei titles are generally standalone and known for having their own set of tales and characters.

However, as a re-release, players can expect to see the protagonist return, albeit with brand new storylines. Therefore, this article looks at whether Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Trending

Will Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance be available to play on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Users can expect to play Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance upon its release (Image via Atlus)

Yes. Nintendo Switch will be one of the many platforms the game will be coming on June 14, 2024. All the platforms that will be getting the SMT5 Vengeance are

Nintendo Switch

Windows (Steam)

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Players anticipating its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, however, might have to wait a while longer as it won't be available as of its release this June 2024.

Expand Tweet

The tale of SMT5 Vengeance is divided into two primary paths, with the player getting to select one at the start. The Canon of Creation describes Shin Megami Tensei V's original tale, but the Canon of Vengeance continues the same storyline but with considerable alterations in the latter stages. The two paths have very different endings and are even mentioned in the official tweet by Atlus to portray it as a point of focus.

Vengeance contains a new Da'at dungeon and other notable additional missions. There are also new destinations, including a new Da'at area, Shinjuku, and Shakan, which is Shinjuku's associated dungeon. There are also various new subquests where one take takes control of time-sensitive occurrences or demons themselves.

Some key elements that Switch players can expect from Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

SMT5 Vengeance offers various new dungeons and enemies among other notable upgrades (Image via Atlus)

Among all the various features confirmed for SMT5 Vengeance, Nintendo Switch players can expect new and updated visuals alongside the dark story and unsettling atmosphere filled with terrible demons, recognizable from the original game. Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance has been well enhanced with new regions and foes. It also boasts new and more accessible gameplay, an upgraded fighting system, new demon encounters, and wider spectrums of exploration.

A brand-new narrative of vengeance or the original plot of Shin Megami Tensei 5, both paths will contend for a player's choosing that forces them to confront which beliefs they are ready to fight for. The setting is that of a devastated Tokyo, which is reduced to a vast wasteland populated by mythological beasts. Players will have to scour the open landscapes in search of supplies as well as come head to head with ferocious old demons and several new ones to fight against or ally with.

Check out our other articles on Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback