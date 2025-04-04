Is South of Midnight available on GeForce Now?

South of Midnight will be released on April 8, 2025, for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. While the game is a few days from launch, you can gain advanced access to it on cloud streaming services like GeForce Now by purchasing the Premium Edition. Cloud streaming has come a long way, and players can reap the benefits of convenient gaming wherever they are.

Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios are eager to release this new project, and it would make sense to put it on as many services as possible. Players with an active GeForce Now subscription under the Ultimate or Performance membership can be among the first to explore the American Deep South.

GeForce Now subscribers can play South of Midnight

Cloud streaming is a godsend for gaming nowadays (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned, those who opt for South of Midnight Premium Edition and have an active GeForce Now Ultimate or Performance subscription can play the game days before its worldwide release.

South of Midnight is an ambitious action-adventure game, and it could take a while for players to get through its entire story. If you can't wait for its official release date, this opportunity could scratch that itch, and you can have a head start and see what it's all about.

Unlike the early access phases, you will be playing the polished and final version of South of Midnight. Everything Compulsion Games has prepared can be accessed days earlier, which is a massive win if you are excited to get your hands on this title.

It is worth noting that you will only be streaming the game, and it may not be the best first experience. However, NVIDIA assures its subscribers that this is worth the wait.

How to stream games on GeForce Now

Streaming games on cloud services like GeForce Now isn't all that complicated.

To stream South of Midnight on GeForce Now, purchase the Premium Edition and make sure you have an active GeForce Now subscription. If you have a Performance or Ultimate subscription with NVIDIA, you will have low latency and higher frame rates.

The best part about cloud streaming is that you don't need to download the game for hours and can get right into it immediately. Performance may vary depending on your internet connection, but developers have made great leaps in cloud streaming since then.

What is South of Midnight about?

The premise is enough to convince you to play this game in advance on GeForce Now (Xbox Game Studios)

In South of Midnight, you will take on the role of Hazel Flood, a young woman thrown into the deep end of Gothic folklore as she fights her way through fictional creatures with magic. The gameplay and visuals are very demanding, and the chances of running into issues while streaming via the cloud are high. Nevertheless, those who bought the Premium Edition can access the title now.

