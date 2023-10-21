Is the Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 made its grand debut on PS5 on October 20, 2023. While many players decided to pre-order the title to get the additional in-game suits, some preferred to wait for the actual release to see if it's worth adding to their PS5 library. The game amassed positive reviews at launch, and more fans are now clamoring to get their hands on it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes in two versions. Those who simply want the game and nothing else can buy the Standard version. However, if you are a fan looking for more exclusive content, you can check the Deluxe version of the game.

Here's a guide to help you decide which version to get.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Spider-Man 2 Deluxe edition price and inclusions

Deluxe Edition features the pre-order bonuses of the game (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Deluxe version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 costs $79.99, a 10-dollar raise from the game's standard version. This small margin entails a huge difference in terms of content, and it's definitely worth checking out.

On top of the base game, the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the following additional content:

10 unique suits (Five for each protagonist)

Early unlock for Arachknight Suit for Peter

Early unlock for Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles.

Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget.

Additional Photo Mode Frames and stickers

Five skill points

Simply put, the Deluxe Edition includes all suits from the pre-order bonus content. If you missed the pre-order period and still want to get the extra content that comes with it, the Deluxe Edition is definitely the way to go. Its main selling point is the extra suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who both get five each.

On the question of whether the Deluxe Edition is worth it, it definitely is. You can get so much more with the 10-dollar difference from the standard version. However, some fans aren't impressed with the designs of the suits and would rather stick to the base game. It's highly a matter of preference, so go for the version that suits your own.

All Deluxe Edition suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

All Deluxe Edition suits (Image via Insomniac Games)

All 10 suits in the Deluxe Editon have been revealed. These suits feature unique and flashy designs that many players are willing to add to their collection.

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

How to swap suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Changing suits (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features over 60 suits that you can unlock. To change your suit in the game, you need to complete the Show Me New York, the third mission in the main story.

After unlocking the feature, you can open the Suits tab by clicking on the touchpad. Hit the R1 or L1 to hover through your suit collection. Once you decide which suit to use, simply hold the X button to craft it. However, you need to have sufficient materials, tokens, and parts to proceed.