Is Staff of Homa banner coming back to Genshin Impact? Hu Tao banner weapons and leaks explained

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks confirm that Staff of Homa is returning alongside Hu Tao's banner.

The last time Staff of Homa was available was around Hu Tao's original run. For those that don't know, it's a 5-star Polearm with CRIT DMG as its secondary stat. Its CRIT DMG starts at 14.4% at level 1 and goes up to 66.2% at level 90.

This Polearm's effect increases HP by 20/25/30/35/40% and can boost the user's ATK by 0.8/1/1.2/1.4/1.6% of their Max HP. It has another effect where they get an additional ATK bonus of 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8% of their Max HP if they're below 50% HP.

It's only available in Wishes that feature it. Ergo, the upcoming banner is a player's best chance of summoning it for a while.

Staff of Homa is returning to Genshin Impact in version 2.2: Looking at the Hu Tao weapon banner leaks

The weapon banner leak featuring the Staff of Homa (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Hu Tao and this weapon banner begin on November 2, 2021, and will last until November 23, 2021. These banners occur in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2, following the current Wishes featuring Childe and his signature bow.

The Staff of Homa isn't going to be by itself. Elegy for the End will accompany it as the other featured 5-star weapon. Alongside it are some 4-star weapons, which are:

Mounn's Moon

Rainslasher

Sacrificial Sword

The Widsith

Wavebreaker's Fin

Are the leaks legitimate?

The recent Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks come from datamining, which has been used to get past leaks. Several credible leakers have supported the recent leak, so Genshin Impact players can rest easy knowing that the Staff of Homa will return soon.

However, it is vital to know that leaks are always subject to change. miHoYo always reserves the right to update their game to alter the weapons in the final version.

Ascension materials for the Staff of Homa

Hu Tao with the Staff of Homa (Image via Genshin Impact)

As the Staff of Homa will be returning to Genshin Impact 2.2, some players may wish to farm its Ascension materials beforehand.

To max out its level, Genshin Impact players will need the following items:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

5 x Grain of Aerosiderite

14 x Piece of Aerosiderite

14 x Bit of Aerosiderite

6 x Chunk of Aerosiderite

23 x Dead Ley line Branch

27 x Dead Ley Line Leaves

41 x Ley Line Sprout

15 x Slime Condensate

23 x Slime Secretions

27 x Slime Concentrate

225,000 Mora (not counting individual level-ups)

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. What would you rather spend your Primogems on? Hu Tao Staff of Homa 1 votes so far