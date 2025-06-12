Is Stellar Blade available on Xbox Game Pass?

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified Jun 12, 2025 15:58 GMT
Stellar Blade officially released for PC on 12 June, 2025 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Stellar Blade officially released for PC on June 12, 2025 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Originally released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in April 2024, Stellar Blade soon started earning praise for its fast-paced combat and detailed visuals. Over a year after its release, the game has finally made its way to PC. It's now available on Steam and Epic Games Store, featuring improved performance and graphics options compared to its console version.

That said, to answer the titular question: No, Stellar Blade is not available on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, the game isn’t available on Xbox at all, at least not for now.

Stellar Blade is a PlayStation exclusive with a PC launch

Stellar Blade, developed by Shift Up, launched first as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The game soon attracted a lot of attention for its fluid combat, eye-catching visuals, and standout protagonist, Eve. With its fast-paced action and post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting, it quickly became one of the most visually impressive titles on PS5.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover

After more than a year of console exclusivity, the game recently launched on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, making it accessible to a wider audience. However, it skipped Xbox entirely.

What about Xbox and Xbox Game Pass?

There’s no official confirmation from Shift Up or Xbox about Stellar Blade coming to the Game Pass catalog. While rumors and wishful thinking float around the internet, nothing has been announced. For now, the game remains off-limits for Xbox players, both in terms of a standalone purchase and through Game Pass.

That said, with the industry slowly embracing multi-platform releases, the game might reach Xbox someday, but don't expect anything unless an official update drops.

Stellar Blade isn’t on Xbox Game Pass, and it isn’t even available on Xbox. For now, it remains a PlayStation 5- and PC-only experience. If you’re looking to dive into Eve’s adventure, your best bet is to play it on a PS5 or take advantage of current deals on PC.

Also read: Stellar Blade review: A stellar first effort

Here are some other articles on Stellar Blade for you to read:

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications