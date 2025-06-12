Is Stellar Blade available on Xbox Game Pass?

Originally released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in April 2024, Stellar Blade soon started earning praise for its fast-paced combat and detailed visuals. Over a year after its release, the game has finally made its way to PC. It's now available on Steam and Epic Games Store, featuring improved performance and graphics options compared to its console version.

That said, to answer the titular question: No, Stellar Blade is not available on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, the game isn’t available on Xbox at all, at least not for now.

Stellar Blade is a PlayStation exclusive with a PC launch

Stellar Blade, developed by Shift Up, launched first as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The game soon attracted a lot of attention for its fluid combat, eye-catching visuals, and standout protagonist, Eve. With its fast-paced action and post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting, it quickly became one of the most visually impressive titles on PS5.

After more than a year of console exclusivity, the game recently launched on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, making it accessible to a wider audience. However, it skipped Xbox entirely.

What about Xbox and Xbox Game Pass?

There’s no official confirmation from Shift Up or Xbox about Stellar Blade coming to the Game Pass catalog. While rumors and wishful thinking float around the internet, nothing has been announced. For now, the game remains off-limits for Xbox players, both in terms of a standalone purchase and through Game Pass.

That said, with the industry slowly embracing multi-platform releases, the game might reach Xbox someday, but don't expect anything unless an official update drops.

Stellar Blade isn’t on Xbox Game Pass, and it isn’t even available on Xbox. For now, it remains a PlayStation 5- and PC-only experience. If you’re looking to dive into Eve’s adventure, your best bet is to play it on a PS5 or take advantage of current deals on PC.

