Is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands included in Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box?

After the success of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Borderlands series has been on a bit of a hiatus. That is, until the recent announcement of the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box. This massive bundle includes all entries in the acclaimed looter-shooter series by 2K Games and Gearbox Software. It costs $60 for newcomers and is far cheaper for those who own the games there.

This is a no-brainer steal deal. However, is it truly the definitive package? After all, is the latest entry, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, also included?

Can players get Tiny Tina's Wonderlands when they purchase the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box?

Unfortunately, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is not a part of the bundle. Here is everything players can expect to get their hands on in Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 2

Borderlands The Pre-Sequel

Borderlands 3

Tales from the Borderlands

New Tales from the Borderlands

Every DLC and expansion released across each game

As it is very evident from this list, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is not a part of this collection. Official 2K Support has addressed this absence, stating that since the FPS/RPG game does not take place on Pandora, it has been omitted. This is true, as the title is technically a spin-off set in the RPG-inspired world of Bunkers and Badasses.

A take on the real-life Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG, this universe sees players control heroes on a journey through a fantasy land to save the kingdom from evil. In fact, it is a sequel to the Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC expansion for Borderlands 2. Similarly, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is based on the Borderlands 3 tech and introduces a whole new story to fans of the series.

However, this official statement from the publisher does sound like a weak excuse. Yes, the actual gameplay is set in a fantasy world made up of a group of Vault Hunters holed up in a room for roleplaying. However, its fourth-wall-breaking cast of characters is still rooted in the world of Borderlands on the planet Pandora.

Furthermore, chronologically, it is set after the events of Borderlands 2 and before 2019's Borderlands 3 takes place. So technically, it is still a Borderlands title, even if it is a side entry.

In fact, even other side games make it in, like Tales from the Borderlands. The title and its 2022 successor are completely different games from the mainline franchise as far as gameplay is concerned. In fact, they are heavily narrative-driven adventures that feature new protagonists to tell a new story that fleshes out Borderlands lore.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, on the other hand, features the same first-person shooter gameplay with innumerable loot drops that the series is renowned for. This would make it a worthy inclusion in the package.

However, since that is not the case, players are left with no choice but to purchase Tiny Tina's Wonderlands separately. Perhaps if there is enough demand for it, the game could eventually make it in.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released on March 24, 2022, and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box is also available on the same platforms.