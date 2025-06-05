Is it worth buying Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2?

Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2 is now available to purchase. Hogwarts Legacy has been a roaring success for fans of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World, boasting immersive RPG gameplay with a faithful recreation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas.
If you wish to buy Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2, this article will help you decide whether it’s worth it or not.
Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2: Is it worth it?
The announcement trailer for Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2 showed that this is an “enhanced” version of the original Switch edition. When it was first ported over to the Switch, many players complained that while it was a decent port, it still had choppy frame rates in some areas, long loading times, and subpar graphics compared to its console counterpart.
However, this enhanced version aims to change it by making it look and perform closer to the console version. For starters, the load time to go to the area of Hogsmeade has been completely removed, as you can now go there seamlessly from the main map of Hogwarts.
Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2 has a higher resolution. This enhancement should deliver a better experience than the original Switch version, which was often pixelated and blurry along the edges of various models and characters. The lighting is also better, making it look more like the PC version with RTX enabled.
The digital version of this game will be available at a discounted price for players who already own Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch, either physically or digitally. To get this discount, go to the Nintendo eShop to apply your discount code.
Overall, the improved graphics and performance of Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch 2 make it a worthy purchase since it’s an amazing open-world RPG that fans of the series will enjoy. Additionally, the discount you get for already owning this game on the original Switch sweetens the deal more if you want to experience this game on the handheld once more.
