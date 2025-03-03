Is it worth completing Optional Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds features a massive list of seventy optional quests. Players are often confused between optional quests and side quests, which are not the same thing. These are tasks that you will encounter as you keep progressing through the story of Monster Hunter Wilds and are not mandatory to complete if you are just looking forward to enjoying the main storyline of the game.

But are they still worth spending your time on and completing if you are looking for more content? Or would it be more beneficial to spend that time upgrading your inventory and hunting monsters? Let's find out.

Optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds can help you farm materials

Unlike side quests, optional quests in the game can be replayed multiple times. This means that you can kill and slay monsters multiple times and farm materials, making these quests a great way of farming materials easily in Monster Hunter Wilds. However. not playing these optional quests will not affect the storyline.

Optional quests can help farm materials (Image via Capcom)

For that matter, you can skip side quests as well. However, Monster Hunter Wilds is not the type of game that most gamers play for just the main storyline. Do note that if you are aiming to finish the side quests of the game as well, there are a few optional quests that are somewhat linked to the side quests.

Finishing optional tasks is a great way to farm materials and level up as quickly as possible in MHW. As mentioned previously, since these quests can be replayed, this means you encounter the same monster again, but with better inventory, and with experience on how to fight it. This makes the battle a lot easier, but the rewards are still enticing.

However, if you are not concerned with any of this, you can skip optional tasks without any worries. They don't offer any unique rewards and are not linked to the main story of the game.

