Is it worth it to surrender in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a game of patience and skill, but sometimes, players have to ask themselves if it’s going to be worth it to stick a game out. It’s incredibly easy to surrender in the game, but is it really worth it? Sometimes, it just might be.

When a player surrenders in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, they give up the game and the duel immediately ends. The opponent receives all the rewards for winning, no matter how long the game went on.

Is it worth it for players to surrender in the game?

Ups and downs to surrendering in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

There are no penalties or punishments for surrendering in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as of this writing. Players don’t have to exit a game, because they can just easily surrender. They won’t lose points, have a wait timer, or anything. Players can immediately get back into the game.

Players tend to surrender when they feel they have absolutely no chance of winning the game. Sometimes, they get caught up in a turn-one combo that will almost guarantee a win.

If the player on the receiving end has no way to counter it, they may get stuck waiting incredibly long periods of time, just watching the other player combo.

Waiting it out means that while the player loses, they still get the rewards they would get in defeat, but it comes at the cost of time. That player could just as easily surrender, get into another game quickly, and have another shot at rewards.

Hundreds of thousands of players are playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel at any given moment, so it’s not like it’s hard to find another duel. So the major positive for surrendering is time. It’s not uncommon to play a deck that a player is wildly outmatched against, especially for beginners.

Using a starter deck against a finely-tuned Drytron Fairy deck can be absolutely infuriating, and players don’t always want to sit that out. However, surrender comes at a cost. The player receives zero rewards in the Battle Pass.

Players who lose will still receive something, but if they surrender, the Battle Pass does not progress. This makes sense, so one can’t farm the Battle Pass by surrendering over and over.

One card can turn a game around, but it’s up to the player

Ultimately, it’s up to each player on whether they want to surrender or not. One card can completely turn around the game, but sometimes, players know when they don’t have access to those cards.

In these moments, players may simply choose to surrender and not waste their time. If a duel is about to end, it’s better to simply wait it out, take the loss, and at least receive some rewards.

If the game is no longer fun, and a player is frustrated with a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel match, it may be better to just surrender and take a break, or try a different deck/match.

Surrendering is not an enjoyable experience, but sometimes, it can be necessary to ultimately enjoy the game. This is not to say people should surrender anytime they’re going to lose, but in moments of frustration, or when things are truly hopeless, there’s no shame in surrendering.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul