“It was so annoying”: GTA 5 streamer Sykkuno voices his opinion on blue light

Sykkuno is one of the latest Twitch streamers offering his opinion on the blue light scandal that's taking over the streaming platform right now.

In recent days, the Twitch streaming community has had split opinions regarding Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter after the popular content creator unveiled her new line of Skincare products, RFLCT, marketed towards gamers.

While Sykkuno did not directly address the situation, he did provide some insight as to his experience with blue light.

Sykkuno reveals his thoughts on the "blue light" phenomenon

Since the RFLCT scandal concerning Valkyrae took off, many have been encouraging and asking Twitch streamers to voice their opinions on the whole situation. Streamers who have interacted with the influencer in the past (including Sykkuno, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Felix "xQC" Lengyel amongst others) especially have been bombarded with questions.

During a recent live stream, Sykkuno broke his silence and decided to quell the situation by providing a neutral take.

"Here's what I think guys. As far as blue light goes, I installed f.lux, got bothered by how yellow my screen looked, and immediately uninstalled it because it bothered me because I couldn't see color anymore. It was just terrible."

After his initial quote, Sykkuno went on to say the following:

"I'm not an expert, so don't take my word for it. All I can say is, I had a yellow screen for a while, it was so annoying cause everything was yellow or orange, and I just closed it and left and never installed it again. That's pretty much my whole experience with it."

While Sykkuno did not necessarily voice his direct opinion on the situation, many assumed that he was either taking her side or subtly dissing her. Others have taken his statement to mean that he's not an expert on what blue light is, so he is not qualified to say much regarding the scandal.

What is RFLCT? Valkyrae receives flak for inaccurate and false advertising

Valkyrae unveiled her new skincare collection "RFLCT" on October 19, which is was created with the help of Blue Mistral, a New York-based company. While initially received in a positive light, the skincare line is now being criticized for the way it has been marketed to people.

RFLCT claims to protect users from the harmful effects of exposure to "blue light," which is emitted by digital screens. In the promotional video for the launch, Valkyrae was quoted saying,

"What I wanted to create with RFLCT was a collection that could help people protect themselves against blue light pollution."

Several members of the Twitch community called out the influencer for promoting inaccurate information in order to market RFLCT. Supposedly, there is not enough research behind the long-term effects of blue light to suggest that it is, in any way, harmful.

Upon a closer inspection of the official RFLCT website, people noticed that the brand absolved itself of the propagation of inaccurate information that it may display on its site, furthering the frustration that many experienced after the product's launch.

The Twitch community is certainly divided in opinion regarding this situation. Many, like Sykkuno, are opting to provide a neutral take.

Others are not so neutral, especially her fans, who are either upset regarding the hate Valkyrae has received or are angry at her for pushing the skincare line with incorrect information.

