A few days back, Twitch came under heavy scrutiny for sending DMCA notices to hundreds of streamers. Numerous streamers end up using music or other content they do not own the copyright to. Twitch has, in the past, received various copyright claims from the original owners of the music, thereby prompting the platform to send the notices.

While no action was taken against the streamers, Twitch ended up deleting thousands of VODs, some of which were years old. This, in turn, has led to questions, as to why the music industry cannot accept streamers the way the gaming industry has done.

Moreover, quite a few content creators have criticized Twitch for its inability/incapability to protect their creators against such threats. Recently, popular streamer/YouTuber Dr Disrespect became the latest to criticize Twitch for the recent saga.

Image Credits: Dr Disrespect, YouTube

'It is a disaster': Dr Disrespect finally opens up about Twitch DMCA debacle

In the video that you can see below, Dr Disrecpect can be seen talking about DMCA debacle that has affected hundreds of streamers on the platform. Of course, the Doc himself now streams on YouTube following his mysterious ban from Twitch. The decision is one of the many that has been criticized by the mainstream community in recent times.

“Don’t you find it ironic on the lack of communication, people? It is a disaster”

He went on to make jokes about the VOD-deletion, and told his moderator on camera to delete the last minute of the video. Of course, the Doc was streaming live, and that was never an option! You can watch the incident from the 2:56 mark in the video below.

Regardless, Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban has had further consequences for his career as well. Back when he had featured on the platform with Nadeshot, Crimsix and Snoop Dogg, there had been speculation that the streamers might be banned.

Notable streamer Shroud had even suggested that featuring the Doc’s Rogue Company character skin might also lead to consequences for Twitch streamers. While that might be too farfetched to be true, Dr Disrespect is certainly not happy with Twitch. Of course, the same sentiment has been shared by quite a few streamers as of late as well.