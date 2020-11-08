'It makes me so happy': Corpse Husband speaks about his global fan base and worldwide fame

The internet's latest sensation, Corpse Husband recently shared his thoughts on his global fan base, who have brought him worldwide fame.

During a recent Among Us stream, the 23-year old faceless YouTuber shared a heartfelt moment of appreciation for his fans across the globe, who have been instrumental in elevating his status to that of a global star.

Corpse Husband seemed to be genuinely overwhelmed by the kind of support he has been receiving so far and went on to thank his fans for their undying fandom.

sure, corpse's voice is very soothing. sure, his hands are beautiful as fuck. but we care bc it's him. bc he uses his voice for music and stories, bc he streams, bc he's funny and relatable, bc his fandom is full of nice, understanding and comforting people. — nessa wants sykkuno to be her dad (@hijasdesafo_) November 6, 2020

It is due to this immense support from a global audience that Corpse is one of the most popular content creators on the internet today, who rakes in stellar viewership numbers on a daily basis.

Corpse Husband shows appreciation for his fans across the world

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, who has won over the entire internet with his mysterious persona, faceless identity, and sonorous voice.

Advertisement

From starting out as a Horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams today, the growth of Corpse Husband has so far been unprecedented and unparalleled.

He is also known for his infectious music, which has a separate fan base of its own.

me before listening to @Corpse_Husband 's music: whats the big deal about this guy???

me after listening to corpse's music: pic.twitter.com/kOzOghJv67 — jay (@eclipsedviews) October 26, 2020

Moreover, his wholesome camaraderie with fellow streamers such as Valkyrae, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and more is just another reason why fans love to tune into his streams.

It is due to these factors that Corpse Husband has emerged as an enigmatic phenomenon today, who is holding his own alongside several prominent streamers.

Of course, this would not have been possible without the support of his fans, who he graciously thanked during a recent Among Us stream:

"It makes me so happy that I have supporters from all over the world for some reason. "

Advertisement

"It's just a very nice feeling knowing that where ever I go, there's people that like me. "

He also revealed his humorous side, when he joked about cancel culture and how people might end up forgetting him one day:

"At least for the moment, until the internet forgets about me in a month and cancels me for some shit I didn't do or something....but for now, I really appreciate it. "

While fame may be temporary, the impact that Corpse Husband has had so far seems to outweigh any chances of him being forgotten by an ardent wave of online supporters.

Check out some of the responses from fans across the globe, who continued to gush over the YouTuber's wholesomeness:

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube