"It does not matter how long the account is inactive": Twitter reacts after Ubisoft announces closing inactive accounts

A recent email from Ubisoft has sent gamers from all around the world into a frenzy. The company started sending out emails to individuals worldwide, notifying them that they were inactive and accounts would be deleted. According to the email, players had 30 days to click on the Cancel Account Closure link enclosed within to avoid the termination of their account.
While the company might want to reduce the number of inactive accounts on its server, there are a lot of players around the world who have purchased games but just don't play them for various reasons.
Players concerned about Ubisoft deleting their accounts for inactivity
The tweet above brings to light a very sensitive issue. Most games are digitally available these days and are purchased online. So ideally, since players have already paid for it, they should be allowed to keep it for as long as preferred. As one individual pointed out, if Ubisoft didn't want players who paid for these games to lose access, they shouldn't be deleting their accounts.
Others have questioned the legality of such a move, considering that people have paid to get these titles. They further went on to label this move as anti-consumer, accusing the company of stealing money.
Another individual opined that these platforms were within their rights to commit such a move, although they disagreed with its ethics. Furthermore, they stated that the account had to be inactive for much longer than 30 days to warrant such a response from the company.
Others argued that digital ownership was being fervently pushed to ensure that owners of the IP could remove games from libraries without seeking the customer's consent. It's unclear if Ubisoft will proceed with this move, but this has caused widespread concern. Some were also of the opinion that this was a class action lawsuit waiting to happen.
Surprisingly enough, the situation seems to have attracted the attention of the Opera GX social media account. They also chimed in with their thoughts, asking Ubisoft not to send such emails if they were really concerned about people losing access to their games.
Considering the anti-consumer angle to this overall issue, some individuals tagged the Federal Trade Commission in one of their tweets, asking them to investigate the matter. While the FTC is unlikely to respond, many people are looking for a legal solution to this matter.
To conclude, players are furious with Ubisoft's conduct in this situation. And in the absence of any further statement from the company, this will likely be its stance throughout.