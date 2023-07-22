"It does not matter how long the account is inactive": Twitter reacts after Ubisoft announces closing inactive accounts

A recent email from Ubisoft has sent gamers from all around the world into a frenzy. The company started sending out emails to individuals worldwide, notifying them that they were inactive and accounts would be deleted. According to the email, players had 30 days to click on the Cancel Account Closure link enclosed within to avoid the termination of their account.

While the company might want to reduce the number of inactive accounts on its server, there are a lot of players around the world who have purchased games but just don't play them for various reasons.

Sirberus @SirberusLive @TheSerialToast @adam_couser @UbisoftSupport @PC_enjoyer It does not matter how long the account is inactive, if they have purchased games on the account it should never face a deletion for inactivity.

Players concerned about Ubisoft deleting their accounts for inactivity

Ubisoft Support @UbisoftSupport @PC_enjoyer Hey there. We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email. We certainly do not want you to lose access to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The tweet above brings to light a very sensitive issue. Most games are digitally available these days and are purchased online. So ideally, since players have already paid for it, they should be allowed to keep it for as long as preferred. As one individual pointed out, if Ubisoft didn't want players who paid for these games to lose access, they shouldn't be deleting their accounts.

Snyder Cut Fan @snydercutfan @UbisoftSupport @PC_enjoyer If you don’t want people to lose access to games they have PAID for; then don’t delete their accounts. Simples

Others have questioned the legality of such a move, considering that people have paid to get these titles. They further went on to label this move as anti-consumer, accusing the company of stealing money.

Spvwvky 👻 VTuber | Music & Motion Graphics @Spvwvky @UbisoftSupport There are many reasons why someone may suddenly step away from gaming for a year, this policy is out of touch and anti-consumer. Just cause you wait a year to do it doesn't change the fact you are stealing money from people by deleting their purchases of still-purchasable goods. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Another individual opined that these platforms were within their rights to commit such a move, although they disagreed with its ethics. Furthermore, they stated that the account had to be inactive for much longer than 30 days to warrant such a response from the company.

SerialToast @TheSerialToast



But if you want to talk about terms of use and stuff like that-- well, sadly, many companies (Steam,… @SirberusLive @adam_couser @UbisoftSupport @PC_enjoyer Oh I agree. And like I said ^ I never faced such warnings and in the past there were years in between logins I've had and my account is fine. My account is over 10 years old.But if you want to talk about terms of use and stuff like that-- well, sadly, many companies (Steam,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Others argued that digital ownership was being fervently pushed to ensure that owners of the IP could remove games from libraries without seeking the customer's consent. It's unclear if Ubisoft will proceed with this move, but this has caused widespread concern. Some were also of the opinion that this was a class action lawsuit waiting to happen.

Zack @CptWilson11 @JakeSucky Feel like this is a class action lawsuit waiting to happen

𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 @thisisterrible0 @JakeSucky this is the exact reason why digital ownership is being pushed so hard, so that one day the owners of the IP can just remove it from your library without your knowledge or consent

Surprisingly enough, the situation seems to have attracted the attention of the Opera GX social media account. They also chimed in with their thoughts, asking Ubisoft not to send such emails if they were really concerned about people losing access to their games.

Considering the anti-consumer angle to this overall issue, some individuals tagged the Federal Trade Commission in one of their tweets, asking them to investigate the matter. While the FTC is unlikely to respond, many people are looking for a legal solution to this matter.

Chuck Gaffney 🎙👨‍💻 @princetrunks @UbisoftSupport @PC_enjoyer @FTC ...you might want to look at this practice

To conclude, players are furious with Ubisoft's conduct in this situation. And in the absence of any further statement from the company, this will likely be its stance throughout.