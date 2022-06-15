Does Fortnite delete inactive accounts?

Note: This article will explore claims about Fortnite deleting inactive accounts.

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales in the industry today. Obviously, many players still play the game, while others have stopped playing for numerous reasons, resulting in quite a few inactive accounts. What does Epic Games do to these inactive accounts?

For the most part, they simply remain untouched until players log back in once again. However, a few players across the globe have been talking about Epic Games deleting their accounts because they are considered inactive. But is that really the case?

Can Epic Games delete inactive Fortnite accounts?

In a nutshell, Epic Games can choose to delete accounts as and when they feel like it, without prior intimation to players as well. However, Epic Games doesn't really delete inactive accounts. As mentioned in their Terms of Service, Epic Games reserves the right to delete or suspend accounts if the account holder(s) breaches its Terms of Service.

Interestingly enough, the company does reserve the right to change the name of an account if it has been inactive for over a year, or if the username is misleading or offensive in any way. However, the company does not delete accounts for simple inactivity. Interested loopers can check out the game's entire Terms of Service here.

If players cannot access their account after a period of inactivity, there's a high chance that they might be banned for some reason. However, if the player hasn't done anything wrong, they can choose to appeal to the Epic Games support team to reverse the ban. Bans are usually handed out to accounts if the account owner uses hacks or inappropriate methods to win games or acquire V-Bucks through wrongful methods.

So, anyone claiming to have lost their Fortnite account due to inactivity are probably wrong. Once again, Epic Games does not delete Fortnite accounts due to inactivity. Players can get in touch with the support team for further assistance on this matter.

That being said, the Terms of Service also requests players to exercise caution while using their account from shared devices to prevent theft of personal information or account related information. The company also requests users to report any unauthorized account activity to the support team so that they may be able to take appropriate actions.

Given how popular Fortnite is, it's quite common to see scams arise within the multiplayer title. In fact, one of the latest scams that came up was a cryptocurrency scam. The Fortnite-based cryptocurrency surfaced sometime in October last year, but Epic Games chose to address it a few days ago. Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games, dubbed this cryptocurrency a scam and bashed crypto platforms for allowing such issues to thrive.

Despite this setback, he still maintained a positive outlook with respect to cryptocurrencies, standing by the statement that he made last October. He said that while Epic Games wouldn't be involving any cryptocurrency in any of the games they develop, they would always be open to hosting games that use blockchain technology on their platform.

