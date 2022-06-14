Epic Games owner slams Fortnite cryptocurrency and warns of strict action against offenders

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games on the market, and given its popularity, many people have tried to benefit from it just by using its name. The most recent incident that came to light was the Fortnite token incident. This token was allegedly a cryptocurrency that could be mined and used in the game itself.

Fortnite tokens came into the public view sometime towards the latter half of 2021 and have raised a lot of questions. Although the community was silent till now, Epic Games has finally made its stance clear about the matter.

Epic Games owner Tim Sweeney dubs Fortnite cryptocurrency as a scam

After maintaining silence for several months, Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games, took to Twitter to call this cryptocurrency a scam. The developers behind this currency, however, chose to hold their ground against one of the largest gaming companies in the world. They said that it wasn't a scam and that the token was a community-driven project. They further mentioned that the company would have no proper structure nor would it have a CEO that would decide on its future. All this was mentioned in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing. There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing.

Tim Sweeney addressed the issue at hand and gave the internet a very short lesson on how copyrights work, further adding that Epic Games' legal team was on it.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic @WhereDaGabagool When new technology emerges, some put it to good use, and others put it to bad use. It would be terribly shortsighted to ban an entire field of technology for such a reason. @WhereDaGabagool When new technology emerges, some put it to good use, and others put it to bad use. It would be terribly shortsighted to ban an entire field of technology for such a reason.

Although he might not be happy with the entire Fortnite cryptocurrency issue, his stance on cryptocurrency remains positive. Tim Sweeney said that it would be a shame to ban an entire field of technology because a certain group of people misused it.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic The Verge @verge Epic says it’s ‘open’ to blockchain games after Steam bans them theverge.com/2021/10/15/227… Epic says it’s ‘open’ to blockchain games after Steam bans them theverge.com/2021/10/15/227… https://t.co/WM5N1wZaqu Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic's not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance. twitter.com/verge/status/1… Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic's not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance. twitter.com/verge/status/1…

He had previously stated that Epic Games wouldn't be including any form of cryptocurrency in their games. However, they would always be open to the idea of welcoming games that use blockchain technology, provided the developers followed appropriate legal rules and regulations.

However, it's still slightly disappointing to see people take advantage of Epic Games' standing on cryptocurrency. Unlike Valve, who banned applications revolving around NFTs and cryptocurrency from Steam back in December 2021, Epic Games has maintained a friendly stance towards the technology.

The Fortnite cryptocurrency issue gathered a lot of heat when people first found out about it. While the logo and everything looked similar, it was in no way affiliated to Epic Games, something that has already been made clear by Tim Sweeney. Moreover, given how the cryptocurrency was supposed to function, it looked like a scam even before it had gone live.

Given how popular the game is, it's bound to have some scams surrounding it. People just want to make the most out of any opportunity they get regardless of its moral or ethical nature, and scams are a way for people to make quick money, but the repercussions are grave as well. Since the Fortnite community comprises mostly young adults, it's important that everyone stays vigilant so as to not fall prey to the numerous scams that keep popping up every now and then.

